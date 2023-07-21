Tom Brady didn't retire until he was 45. Could quarterback Aaron Rodgers follow in those same footsteps? NFL analyst Louis Riddick said on ESPN's "First Take" on Friday that he believes that the New York Jets quarterback could do just that.

"I mean, this is Aaron Rodgers," Riddick said of the New York Jets quarterback. "We're talking about a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer. And ... he can change his diet all he wants. Look, maybe he is going to play until he's 45, 44 or 43."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterback will turn 40 towards the end of the 2023 NFL season. With two years on his contract, he technically could play until he is at least 41.

Zach Siegel @zach_siegel32 Louis Riddick just said that Aaron Rodgers to New York is the same as Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and I just do not think that is true. Tom went into an established organization without making many waves free agency waves, Aaron has created an entire new team…not the same…

Surrounded by a young New York Jets team that was on the verge of success last season, Rodgers could find his winning ways once again.

The quarterback recently acknowledged that he could likely play past this season. That would keep him on the Tom Brady path of winning a Super Bowl with another team after a long tenure with his initial team.

Aaron Rodgers makes top 10 in Madden 24 ratings

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, but he is headed into unchartered territory: playing with a new team for the first time since he was drafted in 2005. After his many years of success, he will now try to lead the New York Jets to success in the AFC.

Ahead of his Jets' debut, the quarterback once again made the top 10 in the newest EA Sports' Madden ratings. The quarterback came in at No. 8 with a score of 86. A turbulent season with the Green Bay Packers was sure to hinder his rating.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped the list with a near-perfect score of 99. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts rounded out the top five. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert came in ahead of Rodgers on the list.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence