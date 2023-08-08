NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ 'Hard Knocks' debut to set record for viewership and potential hate

Every August, Aaron Rodgers and Hard Knocks used to take place in two different locations. That is, until now. As such, with one of the pre-eminent superstars on the cover of the program, interest feels like it's hitting a fever pitch.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Peter Schrager put both the highest and also potentially the lowest expectations on the program:

"I'm going to make a prediction. This will be the most viewed, highest streamed season of 'Hard Knocks' ever. More than all of them. I don't know about critically acclaimed, I don't know if well-liked, [but] numbers, numbers, numbers."

In other words, he expects a record number of people to tune in, but also a proportionally large number of people to spew venom about the program. Whether it's becuase of Rodgers, the New York Jets, or decisions made during the creative process, Schrager indicated an expectation for the knives to be out.

Aaron Rodgers potentially offering closest look at personal life ever

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Hard Knocks is known for getting up close and personal on the practice field, but it is also known for getting up close and personal outside of working hours. Many fans are anticipating a deeper look at what the quarterback's life truly is like.

Sure, he's made headlines by showing up at basketball games and a Taylor Swift concert, but what does his day-to-day truly entail?

The program is seemingly teed up to give the closest look yet at the quarterback, potentially just moments before he hangs up his cleats for good. Of course, all signs point to Aaron Rodgers returning in 2024 as of now, but Hard Knocks doesn't cover the same team in back-to-back seasons.

Is Aaron Rodgers the last of the old guard?

No. 12 at New York Jets Offseason Workout

Additionally, no rumor exists about the possibility of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback making a run at him. For all intents and purposes, this might be the crescendo of tell-all to what has been one of the most talked-about players in the league in recent memory.

Once Rodgers retires, the last great of the old guard will have exited the league and fans will be left with the new generation - Mahomes, Jackson, Burrow, Hurts, and others.

One could argue that Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford will slide into Aaron Rodgers' old spot. But one could also argue that their remaining time in the league is inconsequential due to their 2022 performances.

