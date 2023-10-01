NFL analyst predicts Ezekiel Elliott will make Jerry Jones regret moving on in Week 4 matchup against Bill Belichick’s Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott has quietly heated up at the right time. The Patriots are coming off a win against the Jets and now face the team that blew out Zach Wilson in Week 2. If the Patriots win in AT&T Stadium, Elliott will get to upstage his former team in their own building. At least one analyst is predicting exactly that.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Mike Greenberg explained his prediction against the Cowboys and said:

"The Trevon Diggs injury, of course, happened during practice during that week before [the loss to the Cardinals], maybe they're deflated and all that. But whatever the case may be, I just look at this and it's the Zeke Elliott Revenge game. I've got the Patriots this week. It's the Ezekiel Elliott revenge game. This is his Super Bowl."

Ezekiel Elliott hits new gear in leadup to Cowboys throwdown

Ezekiel Elliott at Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

Over the first two weeks, Ezekiel Elliot wasn't much more than a trivia question. Against his former rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed seven times for 29 yards. In Week 2 against his new rival, the Miami Dolphins, he rushed five times for 13 yards.

However, in Week 3 against the New York Jets, he gave a flash of his former self, logging 16 carries for 80 yards. Through three games, he is averaging 4.4 yards per carry, which is the best he has been in that category since 2019 (4.5 yards per carry).

Cowboys' slipping defense prompts Ezekiel Elliot fans to raise expectations

Ezekiel Elliott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys' defense looked like the Great Wall of China against the Giants and Jets. However, in Week 3, they allowed running back James Conner to carve them up. In the game, Conner rushed 14 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. He averaged seven yards per carry in the contest.

Fans of the Patriots running back hope that the slipping rush defense allows Ezekiel Elliott to run rampant. Of course, as a backup, it will fall to Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien to decide how much of a role he will play. That said, after turning in just three fewer carries than starter Rhamondre Stevenson last week, it seems that he has a big chance to get on the field often.

