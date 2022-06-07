“It’s an attractive destination” - NFL analyst predicts Lamar Jackson’s surprising new team in 2023

Lamar Jackson has rejected the traditional way of handling his career at this juncture. While most quarterbacks either take the deal offered or push for a bigger one, Jackson has shrugged off any offers and doesn't appear to be satisfied until he's accomplished more for his team.

While many are lauding the honorable stance, one NFL analyst thinks it could spell trouble for the quarterback in the future. It could even push him to another franchise, such as the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Mike Florio explained how the quarterback could be signing his own extradition order:

"I think there's a chance his numbers will go up with Mike McDaniel. But there still are flaws in his game that McDaniel would do a great job of concealing…"

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Lamar Jackson early down passing outside the numbers:



#1 in YPA (9.2)

#1 in success rate (57%)

#1 in EPA/att (+0.33)



He continued, saying the Baltimore Ravens could get exhausted in a lengthy negotiation period:

"If the Ravens don't get this deal done with him, and he's made it clear, he doesn't want to negotiate this season, there's going to be a window of opportunity for them to finally do this after the season. Assuming he engages there's going to be a point where I think the Ravens get exasperated. I don't know this."

He went on, saying Jackson could be tagged or traded:

"I never know anything, [it's] safer that way. I think that at some point, the Ravens are gonna throw their hands in the air and say 'we gotta move on. If this guy's not going to take our money. We just have to move on.' You tag him and you trade him and you maybe trade them to the Miami Dolphins if they're looking for an upgrade over Tua after this season…"

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 up for the Summer…



He then began explaining the Miami Dolphins' perspective:

"This is a 'no excuses' year for Tua. And you know, last year, it took some time, but I think he eventually got a chip on his shoulder over the Deshaun Watson talk. They won eight out of nine games after the window closed on the Deshaun Watson trade. I think that distraction was bothering him."

He continued, calling on the incumbent quarterback to get angry:

"I think the fact that Brian Flores was fixated on getting Tua out and Deshaun Watson in was an issue for two. At some point, he's just got to internalize it the way Tom Brady would get pissed off. And that's why I liked the choppiness we saw last week because it's an indication that's what he's doing."

He concluded by explaining that Tua Tagovailoa will either sink or swim:

"The question is, can he physically do it? Can he stay healthy? Can he make a big throw in a big spot, you know, the McDaniel offense is going to be easier to operate in the shorter area. When it's time to put one through a keyhole 30 yards down the field. That's when we're going to know whether or not he's the answer after this season."

Lamar Jackson's NFL career

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

Coming out of college, the Ravens quarterback drew countless comparisons to Michael Vick due to his ability to escape the pocket and outrun defenders. Vick showed that early success was possible, but injury concerns traditionally follow run-heavy quarterbacks. Thus far, most would agree that has been the story for Jackson.

Between 2018-2020, Jackson ascended near the very top of the quarterback rankings. In his first three seasons, the Ravens made the playoffs all three times. In 2019 the quarterback won an MVP award. However, 2019 proved to be the peak of the quarterback's career.

In 2019, he threw for 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Every year since, he's thrown for fewer touchdowns and more interceptions, until 2021 when he threw for 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He caught the injury bug as well, missing four total games.

Whether Jackson will be able to fix the slide in 2022 remains an open question. At this point, he appears to be staking his career on it. It will be fascinating to see how Jackson and the Ravens get on in 2022.

