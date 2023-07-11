Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of attention seemingly wherever he's walked in recent years. However, one NFL analyst has stoked the flames of anxiety for New York Jets fans. Although, they now have a star quarterback, another piece could fall apart to drag the team down.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Cameron Wolfe revealed why he believes the offensive line could spell trouble for Rodgers. Here's how he put it:

"You've got Mekhi Becton, who has missed most the last two seasons, only played one game coming off those major knee injuries. Now there seems to be this [thing where] he wants to play left tackle instead of right tackle where he's played [in the past]."

He went on, explaining that Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton could butt heads in training camp:

"They [already] have a left tackle, one Duane Brown. He'll be 38 in August, but he's only played left tackle and you only have one left tackle. They got to figure that out in training camp... I'm a little concerned right now with their offensive line. I think that's the one element that could keep them from being that elite flight crew that we've been talking about."

Aaron Rodgers' health adds to anxieties about offensive line

Aaron Rodgers at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Considering the Jets quarterback has already worked his way back from one injury already, an out-of-sync offensive line is the last thing Rodgers needs to worry about. Early this offseason, Rodgers tweaked his calf and missed four straight practices because of the knick, per Sports Illustrated.

Since then, Aaron Rodgers returned to the field and is on pace to be 100 per cent in 2023, but the quarterback has not exactly been immune to injuries in recent years. In 2013, and 2017, he missed about half of the season due to injuries. While his attendance has been dynamite since, his health has not been quite as solid.

In other words, the 39-year-old played injured more than a few times over the last couple of seasons. In 2021, he fractured his pinky toe in November and played on it the rest of the year, per Draft Sharks. In October of 2022, he suffered a thumb fracture and played through the injury.

If the offensive line doesn't hold up in 2023, history shows that Aaron Rodgers' health may not hold up even if his attendance record does. Will the Jets be able to keep their prized possession in tip-top shape?

