FS1's Skip Bayless has never been shy about his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys, and his latest prediction might just put unnecessary pressure on Dak Prescott and co.

Dallas opens the season at the New York Giants before hosting Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 2. Rodgers is 6-3 in his career against Dallas, winning six out of the last seven games, with that loss coming in 2016, Prescott's rookie year.

But with Dallas loaded on both sides of the ball and Rodgers only two weeks into the season with a new team, scheme and teammates, Bayless, a Cowboys fan, thinks this is the time they can finally slay their nemesis.

“It is the flip side of my first topic about how overhyped and overrated Aaron Rodgers has become, because unfortunately, that has not applied to Aaron versus Dallas Cowboys," Bayless said on the "Skip Bayless Show."

"When he turns into, as I said last year, Dracula swooping in and sucking the life out of us time after time after time – remember last year at Green Bay, we led by 14 going into the fourth quarter and Aaron turned back into Aaron 'Bleeping' Rodgers.

"I do have that game circled this year, because I'm already on record: We will finally beat Aaron 'Bleeping' Rodgers in Dallas on Sunday, September 17th at 4:25 Eastern time.”

On September 17, my Cowboys will finally beat Aaron Bleepin’ Rodgers at Jerry World. I guarantee it.https://t.co/S3OkQ9etZi

Can Cowboys finally deliver in 2023?

When talking about Dallas and what can be achieved in each season, many are bullish on what owner Jerry Jones' team can do. But that hype always ends the same way in the postseason, with a loss before the NFC championship game.

But will this year be different?

There are detractors to the idea of Dallas winning the Super Bowl simply due to Dak Prescott being the quarterback and the fact that Dallas has regularly fallen short when it matters most.

After back-to-back 12-win seasons, Dallas enters 2023 as one of the Super Bowl contenders, but time will tell if they can break through as the roster is perhaps the best it has been in a long time.

But before getting ahead of ourselves and talking playoff football, beating Aaron Rodgers in Week 2 will be a good start to the season.

