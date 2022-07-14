"I would have him ahead of Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson" - NFL analyst baffled by those sleeping on AFC North QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a one-of-a-kind quarterback and one of the most electrifying players in the NFL.

He is the biggest dual-threat quarterback in the league as he is a good passer and an excellent runner for a quarterback.

ESPN recently put out a poll of top-10 positions ranked by coaches, executives, and players, and many were left shocked that Jackson was left off the top-10 quarterback list.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



Thoughts? 🤔 The top-10 NFL QB rankings are hereThoughts? 🤔 The top-10 NFL QB rankings are here 👀Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/6SoOcKNMzB

Analyst Nick Wright was one of the people who was stunned that the Ravens signal-caller was left off the list.

Wright said on the First Things First podcast:

"[Lamar] wins three out of four games he plays. And I'm a quarterback-wins guy. But that is noteworthy additionally, and more importantly, he averages more than two touchdowns per game and 270 total yards per game. And he is caught on it without what I would consider an elite offensive skill position talent around him. I think we all agree, having Lamar behind Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott is absurd on its face. But I would also argue that what evidence do we have since Lamar came into the league that Russell Wilson is better."

Wright added:

"I would have Lamar ahead of Dak, Deshaun, and Russell Wilson, who are 10, 9, 8 on this list. Russell Wilson's career accolades that outside Lamar Jackson all happened when Lamar Jackson was in high school. And over the last four years, Lamar has been the better player. He has been more effective. They have the same level of playoff success, which is not much from either, and he has been a better regular season player. So I'm not certain If you know, I think we all agree Lamar is better than Dak. And that Lamar is a better bet this year than Deshaun." -

Lamar Jackson has unanimous MVP title on his resume

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

While Jackson may not be a top-10 quarterback according to polls, he's done something that only one other quarterback in league history has done. In 2019, he became the second quarterback in NFL history to win unanimous MVP.

In 2019, he went 13-2 as the starting quarterback for the regular season. He finished with 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 1,206 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. That's a season we haven't seen from a quarterback.

The Ravens would fall short of expectations and lose to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In his first three seasons, Lamar Jackson has put up 7,085 passing yards, 2,906 rushing yards, 87 total touchdowns, has won a unanimous MVP award, and is 30-7 as a starter in the regular season



Any way it’s looked at, he’s by far one of the best 50 players in the NFL In his first three seasons, Lamar Jackson has put up 7,085 passing yards, 2,906 rushing yards, 87 total touchdowns, has won a unanimous MVP award, and is 30-7 as a starter in the regular seasonAny way it’s looked at, he’s by far one of the best 50 players in the NFL https://t.co/50tLhXuHx3

As he enters a contract year, his exclusion from the top-10 list should add more motivation for the upcoming season.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the First Things First podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far