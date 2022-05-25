"The optics just aren't good" - NFL analyst reacts to pics of Deebo Samuel with Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Deebo Samuel has been the subject of a lot of speculation during the offseason. Samuel has asked for a trade from the San Francisco 49ers and has been the source of several headaches for the franchise on social media. He was recently seen getting close to some key players from the Dallas Cowboys. This latest development earned him criticism from Kimberly A. Martin on ESPN's Get Up.

After liking a photo of him pictured alongside CeeDee Lamb last month, he was spotted in real life shaking hands with Dak Prescott. The two were in town for Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals series.

Martin commented on the situation:

"The optics just aren't good, because you know this guy has said he's unhappy, whether it be with his role or the contract. He clearly wants to get paid and whatever tensions exist in San Francisco, they haven't yet been put to rest."

She concluded by saying:

"So until that happens, the speculation about Deebo's future is going to exist. The Dallas Cowboys we know, they could always use some weapons."

Deebo Samuel asked to be traded from the 49ers

At this point, the fact that the receiver is still in San Francisco is a surprise considering the wide receiver trade market this offseason. Tyreek Hill, DaVante Adams, A.J. Brown and Amari Cooper were all traded this offseason. Hill and Adams signed massive extensions with their new teams, the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders respectively.

It seemed like the 49er would be next on the list when ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on April 20th that the wideout had submitted his trade request:

"I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come."

The NFL Draft came and went, and surprisingly, Samuel remains with the 49ers. With that said, though, these photos only further the narrative that the South Carolina product wants nothing to do with his current situation. It may only be a matter of time before he gets his wish and is traded to another franchise.

