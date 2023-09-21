Brock Purdy is set for his third start of the 2023 NFL season tonight (Sept. 21) and to mark the occasion, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt accused him of being a robot. In a clip of Good Morning Football posted to X on Thursday morning, Brandt bizarrely claimed that he was planted at the back of the NFL draft where no one would notice. Here's how he put it:

"I think he's AI. I don't know if he's a real person. I think there is a conspiracy that will certainly come out years from now that they wanted the first artificial intelligence player and they're like, 'just have him be drafted last. No one will notice. It won't become a thing'."

The comments came just days after social media clips of Los Angeles Chargers robots showed up online at the team's Week 1 showdown against the Miami Dolphins. A clip showed what appeared to be humanoid robots standing on the sideline of SoFi Stadium.

Some fans believed them to be robots while others claimed they were actors dressed as robots. It appears the stunt was done in connection to the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Creator set to release later this month.

Aaron Rodgers-like conspiracy theories rise alongside Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Still, conspiracy theories are trending up in fanbases around the league. Even the NFL itself has run a campaign addressing the somewhat joking accusation of fans. Basically, fans of Brock Purdy and other quarterbacks have joked to varying degrees that the league has been scripting seasons.

Earlier this season, the NFL ran advertisements for games with movie celebrities and NFL players working in conjunction to plan the season.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers might be the single biggest conspiracy theorist in the NFL after Deshone Kizer told a story of Rodgers asking Kizer if he "believed" in 9/11. That, in addition to the quarterback skipping out on the COVID-19 vaccine, has led the public to believe that he marches to the beat of his own drum on matters outside of football.

