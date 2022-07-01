NFL analyst reveals which quarterback is under the most pressure in 2022

Russell Wilson forced his way out of the Seattle Seahawks during the 2022 NFL offseason. He was traded to the Denver Broncos and will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new team for the first time in his career.

Every NFL season, every player, especially quarterbacks, has a different level of pressure and expectations to perform. Often these are based on their team's current situation and their individual legacy. NFL analyst Joy Taylor recently spoke on an episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd to explain why she believes Russell Wilson is under the most pressure of any quarterback this season.

The official blockbuster 🚨 trade between #Seahawks and #Broncos #BroncosCountry 

Seahawks trade:
◆ QB Russell Wilson 
◆ 4th-round pick

Broncos trade:
◆ QB Drew Lock
◆ TE Noah Fant
◆ DL Shelby Harris
◆ Two 1st-round picks
◆ Two 2nd-round picks
◆ 5th-round pick

Taylor used recent examples of two other elite NFL quarterbacks who switched teams in their prime and the results they had in their first year:

"High pressure, you could argue the highest amount of pressure. Because the last two big-time quarterbacks to move, as you mentioned earlier, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady, switched teams deep into their careers and won Super Bowls in their first year with their new team."

Taylor isn't expecting the same result from Wilson and the Broncos:

"Now, I don't expect that with the Broncos. I didn't expect it with either of those players either. But you know, they have a new coach as well. It's Russell Wilson. He's forced his way out of Seattle."

Taylor concluded by mentioning his legacy and the Broncos' current outlook:

"He's a future Hall of Famer and I think a lot of people feel like he probably needs another Super Bowl. The Broncos have been a quarterback away for a while. There's a lot of pressure on Russell Wilson this year."

The quarterback has put this pressure on himself by forcing a trade during the 2022 NFL offseason. He has already won a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks, but he believes a different situation gives him a better chance of pursuing another one.

Why did Russell Wilson want to leave the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

It has been reported that he was unhappy with the Seahawks' general offensive philosophy. Head coach Pete Carroll is known for taking a conservative approach to offensive game-planning, preferring to run the ball more than air it out. Wilson wanted more of a say in their offensive strategy with more of an emphasis on the passing game.

The quarterback believes his move to the Denver Broncos will help him accomplish that. He will be paired up with a younger and more progressive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett rather than Carroll.

While it was a bold move by Wilson, only time will tell if he made the right decision.

