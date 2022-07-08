"It is blood money" - NFL analyst rips into Jerry Jones' Cowboys for new partnership with Black Rifle Coffee

The Dallas Cowboys are never too far from the headlines. Whether on the field or off the field, somewhere people are talking about them. Now comes the latest.

Owner Jerry Jones' team is now in partnership with a new coffee business called Black Rifle Coffee. The name, as it suggests, has to do with guns and several of the company's options are gun-themed.

NBC Sports and NBC Sports Boston's Trenni Kusnierek launched a two-minute rant against Jones and the Cowboys. She blasted the franchise in a segment called Don't @ Me for teaming up with a gun-themed coffee company, given what has transpired over the last couple of months in the US.

Kusnierek said:

"The reason this country has gotten to a place where guns are ubiquitous and a symbol of that strength and power is because entities like the Cowboys treat them as such in order to make money. But make no mistake, it is blood money."

She continued:

"Shame on the Cowboys for perpetuating a grotesque American stereotype that is literally killing us. But hey, I hope you enjoyed that cup of coffee."

Kusnierek did mention the good side of the coffee company as it is veteran owned. It is known to give a share of its proceeds to veterans, those currently on active service and first responders.

It will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones' latest business venture is viewed across the nation.

Cowboys face tough 2022 season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco v Dallas

Dallas will look a little different this year on the field. There will be no Amari Cooper, Cedric Wilson or Randy Gregory, which leaves some serious holes for Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore to plug.

What is also worth noting is that Michael Gallup will not return until midway through the season due to his ACL injury suffered last season. That leaves Dallas thin in the wide receiver department.

After a solid enough season last year, Dallas crumbled in the playoffs to be one-and-done as they were beaten by the 49ers at home. It was expected that America's Team would strengthen during the offseason, but instead, they've arguably gotten weaker.

With the Philadelphia Eagles adding some serious weapons on both sides of the ball, Dallas will have a fight on their hands just to win the division in 2022.

