"There are questions about whether he can be the guy long term" - NFL analyst's thoughts on Tyreek Hill's comparison of Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill hasn't been a member of the Miami Dolphins for long, but he is already showing his loyalty to his newest quarterback. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the subject of some debate in recent times, with many fans and pundits doubting his ability to lead the team or even throw the ball down the field.

While recently speaking on his new podcast, It Needed To Be Said, the star receiver compared his new signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, to his former quarterback from the Kansas City Chiefs, former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and she vehemently disagreed with Hill's assessment of the two.

Here is what she had to say:

"I think it's cute. I think Tyreek is unknowingly setting Tua up to have more pressure on him. Because this is a situation coming into the season (where) the stakes are really high for Tua."

She continued:

"There are questions about whether he can be the guy long term with a new head coach in place. So comparing Tua and Patrick Mahomes...now everybody's gonna watch Tua. If he falters, then we're gonna go back to these comments from Tyreke and say, 'What happened to all of that accuracy?'"

Hill's comments were made on his new podcast, It Needed To Be Said. Here's what the All-Pro receiver had to say about playing with both quarterbacks:

"Obviously, like, I'm going to go with 15 (Mahomes) as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day. I want it to hit me right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and it take it 70 and the rest is history."

PFF @PFF



Tyreek Hill on Tua vs Mahomes comps

“Accuracy wise, I'm going with Tua all day”Tyreek Hill on Tua vs Mahomes comps “Accuracy wise, I'm going with Tua all day”Tyreek Hill on Tua vs Mahomes comps 👀👀 https://t.co/YANoVtu1WX

Will Tyreek Hill be enough to propel the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2022?

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Tyreek Hill has been named as an All-Pro four times and to the Pro Bowl six times. He is widely regarded as the fastest player in the NFL and his speed was the perfect compliment to the arm strength of Patrick Mahomes as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tua Tagovailoa does not boast the physical skills of Mahomes, so can Tyreek Hill put up numbers good enough to make the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career?

The Dolphins have done a great job of preparing the team for 2022. The organization has hired a new head coach, Mike McDaniel, from the San Francisco 49ers, to lead the team going forward. McDaniel will look to bring with him some of the innovative play-calling that was on display as offensive coordinator in 2021 with the 49ers.

Miami also has second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle returning to pair with Hill at receiver. Waddle is also a speedster, running a 4.37 unofficial 40-yard dash time out of the University of Alabama. Waddle also holds the record for rookie receptions with 104, so his presence on the field will certainly aid Hill in having more one-on-one opportunities.

Despite all the offensive talent and a defensive secondary with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, the Dolphins still have a tall task ahead of them to make the playoffs in the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East division for the last two years. You can also never count out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who lost to the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last season.

Can Miami challenge for the AFC East with this new-look explosive offense? Do they have enough to make the playoffs? We shall find out when the new season kicks off in just a few months time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far