"He's the guy they need to get rid of" - NFL analyst suggests Cowboys should cut Ezekiel Elliott instead of Amari Cooper

One NFL analyst said that the Dallas Cowboys should cut ties with running back Ezekiel Elliott, not wide receiver Amari Cooper. Max Kellerman made the comments as the Cowboys are in the red $13.4 million when it comes to cap space and both players carry high cap numbers.

On the ESPN radio show, Keyshawn, Jay, and Max, Kellerman stated that Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones should cut Elliott:

"Look, Zeke is the guy, to me, they should get rid of, but they can't because of his contract situation. He counts 30 million in dead cap. They can't move on from him this year. That's why the owner’s son, Stephen Jones, the executive VP, is going 'I really would love him. I want him on my team.'"

The All-Pro running back signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in September 2019. This included a $7,500,000 signing bonus, $50,052,137 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $15,000,000. He'll earn a base salary of $12,400,000, while carrying a cap hit of $18,220,000 and a dead cap value of $30,080,000.

Matt Verderame @MattVerderame The Cowboys are likely cutting a top WR because they signed Ezekiel Elliott to a contract everyone knew was insane the moment pen hit paper. The Cowboys are likely cutting a top WR because they signed Ezekiel Elliott to a contract everyone knew was insane the moment pen hit paper.

Comparing Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Elliott was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. In his rookie year, he had 322 carries with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The running back led the league in carries and rushing yards while finishing third in rushing touchdowns in the 2016 season. In the 2021 season, he rushed for 1,002 yards on 237 carries with ten touchdowns.

Cooper was traded to Dallas from the then-Oakland Raiders in October 2018. He signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. His deal includes a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $60 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $20 million.

The receiver will earn a base salary of $20 million while carrying a cap hit of $22 million and a dead cap value of $6 million.

Since joining the Cowboys, he has 3,893 receiving yards, with 292 receptions and 27 touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver had 68 catches, 865 yards receiving, and eight touchdown receptions in 15 games in the 2021 season.

Should the team decide to cut Cooper, it would save the team $16 million, pulling them out of the negative $13.4 million hole in the cap space they're in now.

Field Yates @FieldYates



Cooper would become amongst the best players available and would be eligible to sign ASAP if he is released in advance of free agency. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.



Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. Releasing Amari Cooper would create $16M in cap space for Dallas.Cooper would become amongst the best players available and would be eligible to sign ASAP if he is released in advance of free agency. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Releasing Amari Cooper would create $16M in cap space for Dallas.Cooper would become amongst the best players available and would be eligible to sign ASAP if he is released in advance of free agency. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

There are reports that Dallas will look to move him, but if no offer is reached, he'll likely be cut over Elliott. We'll see what the Cowboys do with two of their best offensive targets this offseason.

