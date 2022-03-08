"I'm saying trade me" - NFL analyst calls for Davante Adams to force his way out of Green Bay if franchise tagged without Aaron Rodgers  

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only player the Green Bay Packers should worry about returning to the team. Star receiver Davante Adams could be franchise tagged as the deadline for the organization to do so is on Tuesday.

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt recently spoke on an episode of Good Morning Football about his thoughts that Adams should demand to be traded if given the franchise tag without having his star quarterback decidedly returning to the team.

Here's what Brandt had to say:

"If I’m Davante, I think it's a little bit different. I think (then) about playing under the tag with Jordan Love and a full rebuild. Then you're like, ‘Okay, dammit. I'm with my boy. We're going to take one more shot at a Super Bowl, just one more.’ If Rodgers comes out and says ‘I’ve had a great time with the Packers and this is the end of the journey,’ then I’m not playing on the franchise tag to be with the backup to be with the rebuild."

Brandt continued to expound on his theory:

"No way. I'm not showing up. I'm kicking and screaming and saying, ‘trade me.’ Rodgers might come back and Davante might say, 'I don't care. I'm still out of here.’ But I do think the Rodgers thing coincides really cleanly and will influence it. So what is it? Which one comes first? I don't know if it’s the chicken or the egg. I think if Rodgers says ‘I’m coming back,’ I think there's a good chance Davante does too.”

Good Morning Football @gmfb

Davante Adams

Franchise tag deadline day.



The crew has an in-depth conversation about what they think the future holds for these two stars.



Where do you see these guys playing in 2022? Aaron Rodgers Davante Adams Franchise tag deadline day.The crew has an in-depth conversation about what they think the future holds for these two stars. Where do you see these guys playing in 2022? https://t.co/IQNNQRMZXf

The deadline for teams to apply either the franchise tag or the transition tag is 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Will the Packers have Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams return to the team?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

It would benefit the Packers to bring back both Rodgers and Adams. Last offseason, the All-Pro quarterback was adamant that his ire towards the organization had a bit to do with not being involved in personnel decisions.

This time around, it would behoove the Packers to take heed and bring back Davante Adams. Not only is he one of the most talented receivers in the league, but he is also a good friend of the four-time NFL MVP.

Despite a previously rocky relationship with the star quarterback and general manager Brian Gutekunst, the former Super Bowl MVP spoke near the end of the season of how that relationship has improved, saying the following:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

The first domino may fall on Tuesday, with the deadline for the franchise tag just hours away.

