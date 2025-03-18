NFL analyst shuts down idea of JJ McCarthy winning Vikings QB battle against $100,500,000 star

The Minnesota Vikings won't have to worry about a quarterback battle this offseason between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold. Last year was a different story with McCarthy entering the league as a rookie after being a first-round draft pick and the team signing Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal with the intention of competing with the rookie to be the team's starter.

The battle ended when McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in the preseason. Darnold then led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff appearance.

With Darnold becoming a free agent this offseason, some wondered if the Vikings would re-sign him or not. They didn't, as he signed a three-year deal worth up to $100 million with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Speaking with The Athletic's Dianna Russini, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel said if Darnold had stayed with the Vikings, there wouldn't have been a quarterback battle suggesting that people on the roster think that Darnold is a better starter right now:

"I've talked to people on the roster, 'Hey, was this a competition? Would J.J. McCarthy actually have beaten out Sam Darnold?' Absolutely not. The answer is a resounding no.”

Of course, just because Daniel said a few people told him there would have been no QB competiiton doesn't make it necessarily true. There was a battle last season for a reason, and with the extra time off, McCarthy could have came back sharper. Or the opposite. Either way, it doesn't matter now becasue Darnold is with the Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings need to add at least another quarterback to their roster this offseason

J.J. McCarthy during Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

As of now, the Minnesota Vikings only have J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien on their active roster. Whether it's through free agency or the draft, the Vikings will need to add at least one more quarterback this offseason.

For starters, it's still unclear when McCarthy will be cleared to return and will be fully healthy. Second, the Vikings may not want to rush McCarthy and put him on the field too early as he rehabs from his knee injury.

The Vikings could also be one of the few teams waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do, as it's been reported that the Vikings are his preferred destination.

Whether it's Rodgers or a backup veteran/veteran who competes against McCarthy such as Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, Trey Lance or Drew Lock, the Vikings will need to add at least one more QB to their roster.

