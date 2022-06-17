“Exactly what the Browns deserve” - NFL analyst slams Cleveland for handing Deshaun Watson massive $230 million new deal

With the latest accusations mounting against Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are also getting their share of the heat. One NFL analyst slammed the team over the move, saying they knew what they were signing up for when they brought the controversial quarterback aboard.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Joy Taylor said the Browns were getting the Karma they deserved. Here's how she put it:

"Nothing about my opinion has changed because I knew what it was from the moment that the story came out. I knew there would be more cases. I knew there would be more developments in the situation. Two more cases are possibly going to be filed very soon, which would bring the case number up to 26. [It] started at 22."

Peter Pattakos @peterpattakos After months of slanted coverage bashing Deshaun Watson, Florio/PFT reporting today on a "leak" of what his very compelling argument would be in appealing any suspension. Seems they might be bracing for no suspension to be issued with this pre-emptive explanation of why. #Browns After months of slanted coverage bashing Deshaun Watson, Florio/PFT reporting today on a "leak" of what his very compelling argument would be in appealing any suspension. Seems they might be bracing for no suspension to be issued with this pre-emptive explanation of why. #Browns https://t.co/1UbfE4rDqg

She continued, saying that 22 and 26 accusations were equally unacceptable:

"Two more were filed in the last couple of weeks. Tony Buzbee has said that they are going to file two more. So if those get filed, [it] will be at 26. I don't know why 26 would change your opinion from 22, which was the original number. And that's why my opinion about this has never changed."

She went on, refusing to give the team any excuses:

"My opinion of the Browns bringing him in is the same from the moment that they did it until now. Whatever happens in this situation is exactly what the Browns deserve. They knew what the cases were when they chose to sign him and give him $230 million guaranteed. So however this plays out is exactly how it should play out for them."

Continuing, she took a moment to call out Rusty Hardin:

"My question with this situation, with all of the new information that has come out with the additional cases. The quote from Deshaun Watson lawyer, which I still to this day cannot imagine why anyone defending anyone in this particular situation would say anything even remotely close to what he did..."

Mina Kimes @minakimes The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. https://t.co/7p5f9ofv71

She went on with her rant, reminding folks that no single case has been fully resolved yet:

"I don't know how the NFL doesn't start at a year for Deshaun Watson, because keep in mind, with all of these cases, none of them have been settled. None of them have gone to court yet. So there is a very real potential. That, at worst, he loses all of these civil cases. Then where does that leave you...?"

Lastly, she called the quarterback signing a record-level disaster PR move:

"It is going to be one of the worst PR disasters in the history of sports. And I'm not I'm not suggesting that you do this just for PR reasons, obviously, but the backlash will be warranted. So I don't see how he plays a single game this year, but we'll see how it develops over the rest of the off-season leading into the start of the NFL year."

Deshaun Watson's struggles post-2020

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

This year marks six years since the Browns quarterback joined the NFL in 2017. At this point, his career could be split into two periods. From 2017 to 2019, Watson continued to grow and get better every season. In 2017, he went 3-3 in six starts. In 2018, he brought the Texans to the playoffs but lost immediately.

In 2019, Watson again brought the Texans to the playoffs and won a playoff game. At the end of the three-year run, the quarterback's reputation was as clean and encouraging to fans as one could hope. However, 2020 started a decline for him.

Watson continued to grow, throwing a career-best 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That said, his winning percentage plummeted to a 4-12 record. After the season, things got worse.

More than 20 accusers came out against Watson, alleging sexual misconduct. The resulting criminal and civil cases affected the quarterback's ability to play in 2021, and he ultimately missed the season. Early in 2022, he survived criminal court unscathed, changed teams, and earned a massive new deal, seeming to signal a turning point.

However, a new wave of four accusations came out soon after the deal was struck, putting the quarterback back to square one. Will he see the gridiron in 2022?

