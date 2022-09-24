"Jerry Jones walks around like he wants a championship, but he doesn't" - NFL analyst slams Cowboys owner's ambition despite mammoth $8 billion valuation

Former NFL star Ryan Clark has had some harsh words for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dallas has not tasted any success since the glory days of the 1990s and Clark believes that Jones talks like he wants a championship, but really doesn't.

Clark was speaking on Get Up on ESPN regarding Jones' statement that he wanted a quarterback controversy between Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott.

"It's like the dude wakes up and says, 'What's the most outlandish thing I could say to F up my team this morning?' And then he just picks something. [Jerry Jones] don't like peace. ... Jerry Jones walks around like he wants a championship, but he doesn't. He just wants to be talked about like he wants a championship.

— "[Jerry Jones] don't like peace. ... Jerry Jones walks around like he wants a championship, but he doesn't. He just wants to be talked about like he wants a championship." @Realrclark25 was not a fan of Jerry Jones' QB controversy comments "[Jerry Jones] don't like peace. ... Jerry Jones walks around like he wants a championship, but he doesn't. He just wants to be talked about like he wants a championship."—@Realrclark25 was not a fan of Jerry Jones' QB controversy comments 😳 https://t.co/Q2tJ5V0rfM

Jones' comments surrounding the Cowboys' quarterback position a couple of days ago was a surprise to many, as Dak Prescott is the clear starting quarterback, or so we thought. But he did hint that he would like Rush to play well enough for the team to make a decision when Prescott returns.

Jones said via Michael Gehlken:

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go? You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott. I think like that.”

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” https://t.co/oSXzHAMabk

JeJones does like to make headlines and he certainly did with his quarterback comments. But everyone in the NFL and media knows this is Dak Prescott's team when he is fit.

How far can Rush take the Cowboys in Prescott's absence?

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

Given that we don't know exactly how long Prescott is out for, Rush will likely get this week's game against the Giants and possibly one more. It was originally feared that Prescott would miss nearly eight weeks with his hand injury, but latest reports suggest he could return for Dallas' game against the Packers on November 14.

Cooper Rush stepped in and played well in the 20-17 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Many feel he can do the same on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium.

Many thought the Cowboys' season was all but over when Prescott left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and found out that he needed surgery. But the prognosis of his finger injury, coupled with Rush playing well, has given the season life for Dallas fans.

If Rush does play well in Prescott's absence, will he take over as the starter full-time? I think we all know the answer to that. No.

