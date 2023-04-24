"Worst mock ever"

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday evening and football fans across the country are gearing up to see which players their team will select. In the days before the big night, all of the analysts and those involved in the process rehearse so that they are ready for night one.

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini tweeted on Monday that there will be a dress rehearsal for the draft on Tuesday. She posted a photo of a mock draft that she said the NFL sent out to all of the teams to practice.

Steve Palazzolo, the host of the PFF NFL Podcast, said that it was the worst mock draft he had ever seen.

Granted, the mock lineup that the league sent out to NFL teams and analysts for the dress rehearsal wasn't similar or even close to what the first round is expected to look like. But it was a shock to many who viewed Russini's tweet, as some weren't even aware that dress rehearsals were done ahead of time.

The league also didn't change the order in which the teams will be selected. Chicago is still listed at No. 1 despite trading its pick to the Carolina Panthers.

The league most likely chose players and positions different than those projected on purpose so that no team would give away their plans for their selections.

Who will the Carolina Panthers select with the first pick in the NFL Draft?

Since trading with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick, the Carolina Panthers have been on the clock. The team sent an overwhelming amount of staff to the NFL Combine as well as pro days across the nation. While it's almost certain that the Panthers will select a quarterback, the question remains as to who it will be.

At one point, it looked as if it could be Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. Then there was a chance it was Alabama's Bryce Young. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud also caught their attention.

While nobody will know for sure who it will be until the clock winds down on Thursday night, there is plenty of speculation to keep fans intrigued until then. As of right now, several mock drafts across the board believe that the Panthers will select Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion could very well be the Panthers quarterback for years to come and help turn their offense and team around.

