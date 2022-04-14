"That's low-level operation"- NFL analyst slams Washington Commanders for signing Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz finished over .500 and was kicked to the curb. That curb was the Washington Commanders. One NFL analyst had a problem with the team taking Wentz. Speaking on his podcast, 3 and Out, John Middlekauf called out the team for settling for the quarterback. Here's how he put it, starting with the cost:

"And part of the reason with a guy like that [was that] he was really expensive. You see what Jimmy Garoppolo ... Why [are] our people not banging down the doors for Jimmy Garoppolo because he doesn't cost $12 million. He costs 27. Even on a lower level, Baker Mayfield. If Baker Mayfield cost $5 million, there would have been multiple teams very interested."

After mentioning Garoppolo and Mayfield, Middlekauf continued to question the decision on financial standing:

"He got 18 million. I think, it's like 19. It's like 18, eight or something. So a lot of money. It's not a small amount of cash. And it's a salary cap league. This is not baseball, it's not the New York Yankees and all these teams that can spend, you know, an unlimited amount of money."

He continued, saying that the team needed to take the salary cap into account:

"You have caps on the amount of money you can spend. Some of these teams have run through salary cap space. So when I see the Washington Football Team -- Commanders -- didn't know the value like that's a poor job by their general manager. That's unacceptable. Like that's low level operation."

He wrapped up his point, saying that the cost of a quarterback is as important as the end result:

"Now ultimately, let's say Carson is good for them. You can say well, it doesn't matter. No, it does matter. Because they gave up two third-round picks, like the profit is in the purchase price, not the end result."

Carson Wentz's journey

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

At this point, Wentz has been on three teams. He started off with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and rocketed near the top of the charts in 2017. That season, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Many said he would have won the MVP had he not torn his ACL.

However, since then, the quarterback has steadily declined, with late-season injuries becoming his narrative. In 2018, he threw for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2019, he threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, after going just 9-7 that season, the team drafted Jalen Hurts in early 2020.

Many say Hurts put too much pressure on Wentz's shoulders, and he imploded, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. At the end of the season, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts went 9-7 in 2021, barely missing the playoffs. As such, the quarterback was moved to the Washington Commanders, where he will attempt to rebuild his name.

