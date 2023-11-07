NFL analyst spawns conspiracy theory on Aaron Rodgers faking Achilles tear

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was all set to get his feet underneath him for his new franchise and play some good football. But, as we know, he lasted just four plays as he tore his Achilles... or did he?

Now, we have heard many conspiracy theories around the NFL over the years, but this one might just be the most outlandish.

With Rodgers sidelined with an Achilles injury, the Jets are struggling to keep their heads above water as they look to make the postseason.

But what if Rodgers didn't actually tear his Achilles?

NFL analyst floats wild Aaron Rodgers Achilles theory

Now, over the last few weeks, we have seen Rodgers, pre-game, throwing footballs and showing more movement with each passing week.

Does that mean he's beating medicine and the timetable for his potential return as he looks to play this season? Possibly, but Billy Gil on The Dan Le Batard Show floated a wild conspiracy theory in which we think he was half joking.

“Is it crazy to wonder if he (Aaron Rodgers) never actually tore his Achilles?”

To which Le Batard responded:

“I wish I was wearing some sort of costume. I’d be willing to seriously put out the conspiracy theory – better than the theory that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a propaganda concoction by the NFL to drive ratings – to throw out the conspiracy theory that Aaron Rodgers, since he went into the darkness retreat, all he found in the darkness is, ‘I must come back hellbent on beating science'."

Part of this theory is likely from Rodgers' pushback on the vaccines and with his questioning of medical opinions surrounding COVID and other things.

But is it that wild? We think so.

Aaron Rodgers aiming to play this season?

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets

That seems to be the general feel as Rodgers said, post-game against the Los Angeles Chargers when Derwin James asked him when he's coming back:

"In a few weeks"

We are fairly certain he's joking. With the Jets now sitting at 4-4, for Rodgers to even contemplate a comeback (if it was even possible), New York would need to be in the playoffs. Not just in the hunt, but making it.

Right now, with the offensive struggles, that seems like a long shot, even with their stellar defense.

So any thought that Aaron Rodgers could return this year is likely a bit of hope more than anything else. In truth, even he might struggle behind this Jets offensive line right now.

But for now, the hope remains that maybe, just maybe, Rodgers could return this season.

