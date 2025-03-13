NFL analyst spotlights risks with Joey Bosa’s replacement of Von Miller

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt showed the two sides the Buffalo Bills could face with their new star defender Joey Bosa. After a surprising release by the LA Chargers, Bosa signed a new deal with the Bills, who are trying to topple Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

During Wednesday's edition of "Good Morning Football," Brandt had a lengthy explanation of the risks Bosa presents with his injury history.

"I just have this vision of him standing in the snow in January singing Mr. Brightside is the part he's going to fit in there with all that whole Dawson Knox type locker room and Josh Allen and wings and bro and out and everything. Now, when he's standing there singing those lyrics, is he in street clothes? I hope not. People like to point out that Joey has had some issues with injuries.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, the Bills have had some issues with beating the Chiefs, and now we take a guy from the AFC West whose job for years was to chase Patrick Mahomes around. I love this signing. It's a one-year thing. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn't. Maybe he's healthy, maybe he's not.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added:

"I got fired up when I saw this, though it's a big name and a very important position, bills, pass rusher slash difference maker. Is he? Mister Brightside, I tend to look on the bright side of this Bosa. I love it."

Ad

The Bills brought in Joey Bosa to replace former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the AFC East team in 2022.

Bosa recovered his level to some extent in 2024, playing 14 games (the same he played in 2022 and 2023 combined), posting 22 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

JJ Watt was still high on Joey Bosa after Chargers release

After the LA Chargers released Joey Bosa following a nine-season tenure, JJ Watt shared his thoughts on the veteran linebacker. Watt, one of the most dominant players of his era, said that Bosa could still make an impact in third downs.

Watt lobbied for Bosa to join his brother Nick on the 49ers, but the Buffalo Bills had different plans and took him to Highmark Stadium to try to dethrone the Chiefs, a well-known opponent for Bosa after facing them twice a year for nine seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.