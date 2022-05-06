"Got kicked in the bu**" - NFL analyst states that Dallas Cowboys were under immense pressure from local fans

The Dallas Cowboys did not have their best draft by any means. Many were wanting another wide receiver to help alleviate the loss of Amari Cooper to the Browns. Instead, they went with offensive lineman Tyler Smith and Colin Cowherd thinks that the organization got slammed because of it.

The Cowboys were one of the most penalized teams in the league last year. In true Dallas fashion, on draft night, they selected the most penalized college player from last year. Go figure, right?

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys The Dallas Cowboys have selected Tulsa OL Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys have selected Tulsa OL Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. https://t.co/AkJEpMoLI1

Speaking on the Colin Cowherd podcast, the sports broadcaster said that Jerry Jones showing his draft card was a little weird and that the Dallas locals hammered the franchise for its first-round pick in Smith.

"So you know, I've never felt the Cowboys are poorly run. But this draft was interesting. I always felt they were a little odd and insular. But they had Kayvon Thibodeaux as the best player in the draft. That is fine. Jerry showed his draft card."

Cowherd then spoke about the media and their reaction to the pick.

"But I thought that move was kind of desperate and weird. And one of the things I've always respected about New York media, LA media, Dallas media, and Chicago, big-city media is that you're willing to hammer on local teams and local personalities. Dale Hansen was known for that for years and I heard multiple clips from Dallas media, Matt hammering that first pic."

The broadcaster believes that the Cowboys were heavily criticized by the Dallas media.

"So take me to the ground floor of this thing. It looked weird. They were the most penalized offensive line, they drafted the most penalized offensive lineman. It felt like, from an outside perspective, they got kicked in the butt a little bit by the locals."

Dallas Cowboys draft haul heavily questioned

Emitt Smith at the 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

As mentioned above, the Dallas Cowboys selected the most penalized player in college football with their first pick. Then, with their second pick, they selected Sam Williams.

Williams had off-field issues in 2020 when he was arrested on a charge of sexual battery and was suspended for an indefinate period. The two selections have drawn the most criticism from Dallas fans as they go with the theme of the organization - headlines and drama.

Much is expected of Dallas every season and having gotten into a good position last year, they failed. After having no success since the early 1990's, Dallas has been starved of success.

PFF College @PFF_College



90.2 pass rush grade (2nd among SEC EDGEs) The Dallas Cowboys pick Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams at No. 56 overall.90.2 pass rush grade (2nd among SEC EDGEs) The Dallas Cowboys pick Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams at No. 56 overall.90.2 pass rush grade (2nd among SEC EDGEs) ♨️ https://t.co/Z8HjOlsHTt

This is where, perhaps, the annoyance of the fanbase comes from. In particular, it seems that the entire NFL can see the shortcomings of the franchise and where they need to strengthen, except for the Dallas Cowboys themselves.

How the 2022 season plays out for America's Team will be largely determined by the organization's ability to steer clear of drama and controversies. It sounds easy, but with the Dallas Cowboys, it is anything but.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat