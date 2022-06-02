"Aaron Rodgers can't play a golf match without stirring up some drama" - NFL analyst has strong stance on comments from Packers QB after The Match

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady faced off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match golf exhibition tournament.

After months and months of build-up (and light-hearted banter), the exhibition was held on Wednesday, June 1, and the veteran signal-callers came out on top.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and What a finish @AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. https://t.co/jb0DD1dAqM

After the event, there was a sit-down with the four NFL quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers raised a few eyebrows when he suggested that the end is near for him. NFL analyst Brooke Pryor took umbrage with the comments and said the following on ESPN's morning sports show Get Up:

"I rolled my eyes a little bit when he said that. Aaron Rodgers can't play a golf match without stirring up some drama. I go back to last year when he said, 'Oh, it's a beautiful mystery.' He just wants to kind of drop something and see what happens afterward. And that's what this was. I felt like it was a test shot or just a continuation. I don't know if we were going to have a quiet offseason with Aaron Rodgers because that's not possible. But here we are in June. We are on the Aaron Rodgers drama train yet again."

Story continues below ad

Pryor believes that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is leaving bread crumbs as fodder for the media and other NFL pundits. Rodgers will enter his 19th year in the NFL when the 2022 season begins.

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Packers to the Lombardi Trophy without Davante Adams next season?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Story continues below ad

The Lombardi Trophy, the Super Bowl Trophy named after legendary Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi, has eluded its home franchise since 2010.

Since then, franchise fans have clamored to reclaim what they believe is rightfully theirs. If the Packers do that next season, it will be without former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

The 2020 NFL touchdown leader was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. During his eight seasons with the Packers, the connection between Rodgers and Adams was unparalleled.

Story continues below ad

Adams, widely considered the best receiver in the game today, was named to two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls while playing with the four-time NFL MVP as his quarterback.

Will Rodgers be able to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy in 2022 without Adams? It will be a difficult task as the Packers have also lost fellow receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

The team made large strides to make up for the deficit by selecting Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State University.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Aaron Rodgers now that the Packers finally took a WR Aaron Rodgers now that the Packers finally took a WR 😂 https://t.co/IefV8MuH9h

Story continues below ad

Watson stands at 6'4" and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, which means he can stretch the defense and make jump balls over defenders.

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in football. Whether or not the team can get back their elusive Lombardi Trophy will depend on how well he can get the offense to mesh together near the end of the regular season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far