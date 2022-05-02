"I hate it" - NFL analyst strongly dislikes Packers' efforts to replace Davante Adams in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers' most pressing need entering the 2022 draft was to find their replacement for Davante Adams. Adams had been Robin to Aaron Rodgers' Batman since 2016.

While replacing Adams' All-Pro production is nearly impossible, the Packers deserve kudos for taking a swing on two wide receivers in the draft.

However, not everyone approves of the Packers' selections of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. NFL analyst Kay Adams gave a passionate take on Monday's Good Morning Football. She said she hates the Packers' efforts to replace Adams and that the two rookie draft picks aren't enough. Adams said:

“I hate it. I hate it. I think it’s a lot of pressure to put on a second-round pick. They don't need a wide receiver. They need someone to literally carry this offense at the wide receiver position. That list is fine. I'm with Kyle, Aaron Rodgers has never leaned on a rookie that much, ever. None of those guys, their rookie season. So it's a lot. They got to do something else here.”

Adams' take is shared by some who believe the Packers should've traded up in the first round to select a more high-profile wide receiver.

Watson and Doubs may not come from as prestigious schools or have the same accolades as Chris Olave and Drake London. But there are a lot of believers who think selecting two defensive players in the first round and getting Watson and Doubs later was excellent value.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB Oooooohhhhhhh baby Rodgers and Christian Watson!!! Wow my second favorite receiver in the draft and I think the second most explosive receiver in the draft behind Williams. The @packers are three for three with big time players so far in this draft. Oooooohhhhhhh baby Rodgers and Christian Watson!!! Wow my second favorite receiver in the draft and I think the second most explosive receiver in the draft behind Williams. The @packers are three for three with big time players so far in this draft.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers will need multiple WRs to step up in place of Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Whether or not you agree with Adams, there's no question Green Bay needed to overhaul the position after the results of this offseason. In addition to losing Adams, Rodgers lost his second wide receiver on the depth chart, Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

They added Sammy Watkins in free agency and now have these two rookies. But it's fair to wonder if another signing like Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr. could still be in the works.

Rodgers didn't expect to be in this scenario when he announced his return to Green Bay.

While there was always a chance for Adams to leave for more money, Rodgers anticipated his most trusted wide receiver to stay by his side for at least the 2022 season.

Fox News @FoxNews

fxn.ws/37RGhzH Aaron Rodgers admits he thought Davante Adams would return to Packers: 'Did not see it turn out that way' Aaron Rodgers admits he thought Davante Adams would return to Packers: 'Did not see it turn out that way' fxn.ws/37RGhzH

It will be intriguing to see whether or not the front office has one more big acquisition in them. In addition to adding Watkins, Watson, and Doubs, Rodgers retains Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

The reigning back-to-back MVP will have the biggest test of his career in 2022, elevating those around him to be better. For the team to break its Super Bowl drought of 12 seasons, Rodgers must put the team on his back.

