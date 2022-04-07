"I'm hoping Andy Reid will commit to the run this season" - NFL analyst suggests Chiefs should expand playbook after losing Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill, Andy Reid's nuclear option out wide, is gone. Not many would have bet that he would be the first to leave over the soon-to-be 33-year-old Travis Kelce, but this is where the Kansas City Chiefs are.

The team signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the wake of his loss, but will that be enough? That was the question asked by Kimberley A. Martin on Get Up.

Additionally, the NFL reporter recommended the team try a different tactic this year without the ability to lean on Hill. Put simply, according to her, the team needs to use the running side of the playbook much more. Here's what she had to say:

"I'm like, okay, so we just lost Tyreek and we replaced him with Juju and Marquez Valdes-Scantling who is a speedster, so I get it. Like you know, we're talking about production costs, almost like you said, they've put two guys together to make Tyreek. But here's the thing...will this offense be better? I don't know."

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home https://t.co/ykcZcSuy7N

She said that Hill could not be replaced, so why try? Instead, she recommended focusing on the running attack and keeping a balanced offense:

"Will it be more balanced? Hopefully, because last year, if I'm not mistaken, the Chiefs ranked fourth in successful runs but 31st in frequency. I'm hoping that Andy Reid will commit to the run this season and sort of just have it more balanced. When you look at Tyreek Hill, he is such a dynamic playmaker. You cannot replace him with one guy, but hopefully, this will spark some new ideas."

Who leads the Chiefs' running attack in the post-Tyreek Hill era?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs spent a first-round pick on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since his Draft day, the running back has played in 23 games in two seasons.

In 2020, the running back earned 803 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. In 2021, the running back regressed. He played just ten games, accumulating 517 yards and four touchdowns. During the 2021 season, fans will recall a big issue with the running back fumbling the football.

Those same fans are likely to be more nervous at running an offense behind Edwards Helaire. The running back has had trouble staying healthy and holding onto the football. Of course, both of these issues can be corrected, but considering the newly added Draft capital, fans may be expecting a new top-tier running back if the Chiefs decide to go in Martin's direction.

