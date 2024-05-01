NFL analyst suggests Daniel Jones could be replaced by Drew Lock as Giants' starting QB

Most people look at Daniel Jones as the starter for the New York Giants for the upcoming season but new reports suggest that Drew Lock could be in with a chance to take the job from him. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was brought in this year to provide backup for the Giants starter but it seems like they might be in competition.

NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal reported, via Daniel Jeremiah,

"I believe Drew Lock has a really good shot on winning that job. ... They were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, emphasis on Drew Lock, to the QBs that were going to be there (at 6) and the line for them was Drake Maye."

The lowdown is that instead of comparing the quarterbacks, they are comparing both Daniel Jones and Drew Lock to the quarterback they reportedly wanted to take sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye. However, he went to the New England Patriots, and that meant the Giants selected Malik Nabers. Now, they need to see which quarterback will be the best suited to throw the ball to their new recruit.

Brian Daboll has previously backed Daniel Jones over Drew Lock

Even with such rumors circulating, head coach Brian Daboll has previously denied that Drew Lock was directly competing with Daniel Jones to become the starter. He had said,

"We're excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be. He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he'll be the guy."

But despite such assurances, Daniel Jones will not be too happy with the current rumors. He knows that he was blamed last season for the issues the New York Giants had, especially after he signed a big contract extension. Now, Saquon Barkley, who was instrumental in their offense, has also jumped ship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Add in the fact that he is recovering from an injury and might not be ready to start on the very first week of the upcoming season. This might allow Drew Lock to be the starter for the first game and if he plays well, he might take that job and not look back. One only needs to look at Drew Bledsoe's career with the New England Patriots to know that no one is irreplaceable as a starter.