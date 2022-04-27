“Their days of winning Super Bowls are over” - NFL analyst thinks the Chiefs’ best days are behind them

When the Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it shook things up in the league. Many people were confused about why the Chiefs traded away their best offensive target, but Hill didn't want to be in Kansas City anymore.

The Chiefs won't have the same explosive, dynamic offense with the star receiver gone. Kansas City also lost wide receiver Byron Pringle in free agency, and safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't expected to return.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho spoke about the Chiefs on Speak For Yourself and thinks their best days are behind them.

Acho said:

“Tyreek Hill have more targets last year than the next two targeted receivers combined on that Chiefs roster. And you just took away all pro three time pro bowler six time. You can't tell me that that chiefs team is the same. Are they gonna be competitive? Absolutely. As long as Andy Reid is a head coach, his teams will be competitive with Alex Smith. They were winning 12 games going into the playoffs."

Acho added that the departure of Tyreek Hill puts more pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Acho added:

"So I know that teams can be competitive, but take it from the top down when you talk about the hunt family that owns a team to Andy Reid it coaches a team to Brett Veatch that manages the team. They don't just want to be competitive. They want to win Super Bowls without Tyreek Hill. In my mind their days of winning Super Bowls are over and furthermore in my mind, you put in way too much pressure on Patrick Mahomes because now he has to compensate for the absence of Tyreek Hill.”

The Kansas City Chiefs went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been one of the best teams in football in the last five years. Kansas City appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, earning their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They made it back to the Super Bowl the following season, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers got the better of the Chiefs in that game and defeated them convincingly, 31-9, derailing their hopes of repeating their successful run.

While the Chiefs will be a different team this season, they are still one of the top dogs in the AFC and could compete for a Super Bowl this season.

