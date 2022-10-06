NFL analyst thinks OBJ should ghost Aaron Rodgers for AFC West team: “I wouldn’t even listen to Green Bay”

Which team will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with? That's the question that remains as OBJ gets closer to his return from a torn ACL. The veteran wide receiver suffered the knee injury as he helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February.

While on ESPN's KJM on Wednesday, NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin said that OBJ should sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. She said that she wouldn't even listen to an offer from the Green Bay Packers if she was the wideout.

"If I'm OBJ, I'd rather go to the Chiefs over everybody. So he's like, 'I wouldn't even listen to Green Bay.' If I have a chance to go to KC, forget it, it's a no brainer."

Martin said it's a 'no brainer' because playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would give the wide receiver the most success.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag



Chargers (+300)

Bills (+350)

Rams (+400)

Buccaneers (+500)

Packers (+600)

Chiefs (+800)

Giants (+900)



betonline.ag/sportsbook/fut… What team will OBJ sign with?Chargers (+300)Bills (+350)Rams (+400)Buccaneers (+500)Packers (+600)Chiefs (+800)Giants (+900) What team will OBJ sign with?Chargers (+300)Bills (+350)Rams (+400)Buccaneers (+500)Packers (+600)Chiefs (+800)Giants (+900)↪️ betonline.ag/sportsbook/fut… https://t.co/k7JuhRarua

Martin also said that OBJ shouldn't consider returning to the Los Angeles Rams because he won't get nearly as much playing time as he wants. Allen Robinson, who joined the Rams this offseason, has only had nine catches for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown through four weeks. Los Angeles continues to use Cooper Kupp as their top target.

Aaron Rodgers would welcome OBJ signing with Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted his admiration for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past weekend. When sports reporter Chris Williamson told Beckham that he and Rodgers would make a good team, the wide receiver said he didn't need to be sold on that.

While making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he is friends with the wide receiver and would welcome him to join Green Bay. He said that when it comes to talented players like Odell Beckham Jr., as a quarterback, you always hope there's an opportunity to play with them.

"Obviously with a player like that, you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

Beckham Jr. could be the answer to Green Bay's issues on offense. Although they currently sit at 3-1 through the first four weeks, there is plenty to work on. One is the inconsistency in the passing game. Rodgers has been critical of his rookie wide receivers that have since taken over for Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

If you use any of the quotes, credit ESPN's KJM, The Pat McAfee Show, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes