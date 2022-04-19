“I’m not looking to get fired” - NFL analyst thinks Panthers are better with Sam Darnold than with Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again ruffled more than a few feathers with his recent interview with the YNK podcast.

The quarterback complained about the fans' booing during games and said he felt disrespected by the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

Former NFL player turned analyst Keyshawn Johnson spoke in his show, Keyshawn, JWill, and Max, about rumors of the former Heisman Trophy winner going to the Panthers. Here's what he had to say:

“We don't know if there's a big difference between Baker Mayfield and what they already have there in Sam Darnold. So unless they are just taking a flyer on him? I'm not looking to get fired, I'm trying to save my job. I’d rather go ahead and roll with Sam Darnold. In terms of Robby Anderson, in this league man, everybody talks to one another. And so, I'm sure Jarvis Landry, OBJ and current players on the Cleveland Browns have spoken to Robby Anderson about what they feel about Baker Mayfield and that’st's probably why he's saying no.”

What team will Baker Mayfield play for next season?

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

The NFL offseason began with several teams unsure of who their starting quarterback would be entering 2022.

After the 2021 season, Tom Brady (roughly a few weeks after the Buccaneers' season ended) retired, Ben Roethlisberger retired, and there were questions about Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston.

Most of those questions were answered as Brady returned to the Bucs, Aaron Rodgers returned to the Packers, Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos, and Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders.

Winston eventually re-signed with the New Orleans Saints, and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was traded away to the Indianapolis Colts. In the game of offseason musical chairs, Baker Mayfield is close to being left without a seat.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams still searching for a starter next season.

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was traded to the Seahawks as part of the package for Russell Wilson, but he was not consistent during his brief tenure with the team.

The other signal callers on the roster are Jacob Eason (who has only five passing attempts in his career) and Geno Smith, who was recently signed to a one-year deal to remain on the team for his fourth season.

Stay tuned as the answer to the riddle of Baker Mayfield's next destination will soon be resolved with the upcoming NFL Draft in just over a week.

