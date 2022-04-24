"This is the year he falls off the cliff" - NFL analyst draws parallels between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's twilight years

At age 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn't taken a step back in his game and is still playing like he is in prime.

In his 22nd season in the league last year, Brady set a career-high in passing yards in a single-season. He had 5,316 passing yards while also adding 43 touchdown passes, leading the league in that category.

While age is finally catching up with Brady, Myles Simmons talked about the legendary quarterback heading into his 23rd season on PFT PM. He said this is the year Brady might fall off of a cliff.

"But like, we like what we can do when it ends, it ends quickly. Right?... it ended really quickly with Peyton Manning. I don't think after 14, we thought in 2015, 'oh my gosh, he's gonna fall off the cliff'. So maybe, this is the year that Brady falls off the cliff? Do I think that? No, but like, I don't think we should just dismiss that entirely at this point."

Max Kellerman made similar prediction about Tom Brady in 2016

The last time an analyst predicted that Brady would fall off a cliff, he did the exact opposite. In 2016, ESPN commentator Max Kellerman made a bold prediction. Kellerman predicted that Brady was reaching the end of his career and that he would be falling off a cliff soon, becoming a "bum."

Kellerman had said:

“Tom Brady’s just about done. It could be his next game, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”

Since his prediction of Brady in 2016, all Brady has done is prove Kellerman and any other doubter wrong. Since then, the legendary QB has gone on to win three more Super Bowls.

In fact, Brady won the Super Bowl in 2016 when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit, defeating the Falcons. Brady and the Pats would then go on to defeat the Rams two years later, and then two more years later, he would win a Super Bowl with the Bucs over the Chiefs.

If history repeats itself, Brady might flip the switch and become a champion again. We cannot wait to see what happens!

