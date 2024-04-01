NFL analyst throws cold water on Ezekiel Elliott’s dreams of returning to the good old days with potential return to Dak Prescott

At a certain point in time, it seemed like Ezekiel Elliott's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys was coming to an end since Tony Pollard was on the rise in Dallas. However, it appears that Elliott may have the last laugh in the battle to impress Jerry Jones, as both the team and the former Cowboys running back are reportedly interested in reuniting.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Elliott and the Cowboys are "open" to a reunion. While the running back and his fans could be envisioning a return to the glory days, at least one NFL analyst is pumping the breaks on any hype building for the move.

On Monday's edition of "Get Up," former NFL player and current analyst Damien Woody set a low ceiling for the running back, should he return to the team that drafted him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think that Zeke Elliott is more of a complementary piece at this stage in his career," Woody said.

While admitting that Elliott was one of the "all-time greats" for the Cowboys, the analyst claimed that his addition wasn't going to change much.

"I don't see Zeke as a guy coming in and just going to give this huge boost," Woody added.

Potential Ezekiel Elliott addition changes tone for Cowboys' 2024 offseason

Ezekiel Elliott at New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Until now, the Cowboys have mostly stayed silent on adding any firepower for Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer.

However, if Jones adds Elliott, one of Prescott's oldest friends on the team, many would interpret the move as an olive branch extension and somewhat of a peace offering as negotiations take a sluggish pace.

Adding Ezekiel Elliott would most likely be infinitely less expensive than raising Dak Prescott's next salary. Sure, he might quietly wish to threaten free agency, but any threats to leave would also then be targeted at his friend as an unintended casualty.

Adding Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys indicates Jones' interest in keeping his quarterback. With an eerie silence on the contract negotiation still ongoing, many argued that Jones might go for a reset after 2024. However, Elliott's addition would offer reason to change that opinion.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.