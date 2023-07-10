Ezekiel Elliott was officially let go on June 1st, and since then, no team has bitten on the superstar running back. Some are writing off the running back in the wake of seemingly little interest, while others wrote him off seasons ago. However, at least one NFL analyst still sees him as a force in the league.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jane Slater revealed why she believed the former Cowboys running back could change the arc of the Saints' season in 2023:

"I think the big question for me and this could be very interesting, what's going to happen with Alvin Kamara. We haven't heard a lot about what's going on with him, and I think he's a big part of that offense. There is a free agent out there in his Ezekiel Elliott... [as] you start getting closer to camp, that's when we start hearing about the suspensions."

She continued, placing them near the top of the NFC South race if the move were to take place:

"If something were to come out in that case and they were to go pick up someone like Ezekiel Elliott, then I think that could be a very dangerous team in the NFC South."

The Saints running back is facing charges of assault and battery. According to The Athletic, he pleaded "not guilty" in March.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara's solid attendance record is in peril

Since Alvin Karmara's arrival in 2017, the running back has played a pivotal role in the team's success. Along with him, Sean Payton, Drew Brees, and Michael Thomas elevated the team to nearly a Super Bowl level at the team's peak.

However, since then, Brees and Payton have retired, while Thomas has caught the injury bug as bad as any player in the modern NFL arena.

Since 2017, Kamara has arguably been the most durable and consistent Saint at the least reliable position in football over a lengthy period of time. One only needs to point at Ezekiel Elliott's decline as an example of just how fast teams can pivot on a star running back.

Return potential opens for ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Starting in 2016, Elliott rushed for at least 1350 yards in three of his first four years in the NFL. From 2020–2022, he remained a roughly 1,000-yard rusher on a year-by-year basis, but it was not enough for the Cowboys, who had become infatuated with Tony Pollard, who is now dealing with a significant injury.

At this point, with Kamara's availability a concern for the team, there may not be any choice by the time a suspension is handed down to attempt to squeeze another 1000+ yard season from the once ubiquitously vaunted running back.

