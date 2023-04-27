NFL analyst tips Howie Roseman to potentially make move not made since 1986

Howie Roseman is no stranger to the NFL Draft, and he's even less of a stranger to doing what needs to be done in what many call the Super Bowl for general managers. Sometimes, to win big, one needs to do something new. NFL analyst Sal Paolantonio said that the team might be considering making a move not made in almost 40 years. Here's how he put it on Get Up:

"Ten is the pivot point in this draft for the Philadelphia Eagles. Howie Roseman's made more first-round draft day trades than any other GM in the last five years. We hear Howie's going for Bijan Robinson but the Eagles haven't taken a running back, as you know, since Keith Myers in 1986."

He continued, naming Bijan Robinson as a target of the team:

"Ironically, that was the number ten pick overall... They could go a lot of different ways. But you know, the talk in Philly, Bijan Robinson, got to take him if he's there, right?"

Will Howie Roseman ever get another Super Bowl appearance?

Howie Roseman hoping for swift revenge in 2023

2022 could not have gone much better for the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise managed to take the NFC by storm for the second time in about half a decade. However, Roseman has basically been the only leader of the team to see both appearances.

Kendall Beck @KBeckEagles If the Eagles draft Lukas Van Ness over Nolan Smith, it’s going to be the Jalen Reagor/Justin Jefferson situation all over again. If the Eagles draft Lukas Van Ness over Nolan Smith, it’s going to be the Jalen Reagor/Justin Jefferson situation all over again.

He helped get the most out of Carson Wentz and Nick Foles before both players slipped out of the spotlight with other teams. Now, he's found a way to get almost equal success out of Jalen Hurts, who the entire NFL passed on in the first round of the NFL Draft. Of course, the only way the year went poorly was in the latter stages of the Super Bowl.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The Eagles currently hold the 10th and 30th overall picks in the Draft. Update: #Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been talking to others teams the last few days about trading up in Draft in order to pick Ohio State Left Tackle Paris Johnson, per @JamesPalmerTV The Eagles currently hold the 10th and 30th overall picks in the Draft. Update: #Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been talking to others teams the last few days about trading up in Draft in order to pick Ohio State Left Tackle Paris Johnson, per @JamesPalmerTVThe Eagles currently hold the 10th and 30th overall picks in the Draft. https://t.co/B1tXCIfzsc

Patrick Mahomes vanquished the team in heroic fashion, but the team isn't dead. The Eagles general manager has his sights on the crown jewel and most expect him to do everything, orthodox or otherwise, to get there.

