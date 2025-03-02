NFL Analyst urges Eagles to trade A.J. Brown for being “chatty” about Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying a happy offseason. Their 2024 mission is complete: they have won Super Bowl LIX, winning the second-ever Super Bowl ring in the history of the franchise. There's also the added element of revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated them in Super Bowl LVII.

Ad

The Eagles' season had inconsistent moments, but they managed to stay together and win the ultimate prize. But criticism found its way inside the team, with Jalen Hurts' performances as a passer attracting plenty of skeptics in 2024. His connection with A. J. Brown, his best friend, was also under scrutiny in different moments.

Even with Philadelphia winning the ring, not everyone is happy with how the season turned out. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd wants the Eagles to trade Brown for his antics during the year, calling him "chatty" and saying that they can move on without him:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There has been no signal of discontent between Philadelphia, Hurts and Brown. The wide receiver had a curious moment reading a book on the sidelines during the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, but apart from that, there was nothing unusual over the course of the season.

Would the Eagles even entertain the idea of trading A. J. Brown?

Philadelphia would have no reason to do so. The results have been excellent since he joined the roster; the franchise knows that it was lucky to even have an opportunity to acquire him midway through the 2022 NFL Draft by trading with the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

He played three full seasons with the franchise. The Eagles made the Super Bowl in two of them, and he scored a touchdown in both of these games. He also has reached the 1,000-yard mark in all his years in Philadelphia, and when the 2025 season kicks off, he'll be 28. Age is not a problem.

But the biggest sign of how satisfied they are with his production came before the 2024 season, when they signed him to a three-year, $96 million contract extension. He's under contract for the next five seasons, and his long-term future is certain to be in Philadelphia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback