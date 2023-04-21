Lamar Jackson has dragged fans and the media through years of negotiations and posturing. After so much time, one NFL analyst has estimated that the public is running out of patience. Here's how Domonique Foxworth put it on The Right Time with Bomani Jones:

"The only way to impact Lamar is if he cares about the public pressure. We've gotten no indication that he does, because the public's going to turn on him if it hasn't already. Jalen signed and enough quarterbacks have signed..."

Will the Ravens quarterback throw a pass in a playoff game in 2023?

He continued, explaining that the Ravens quarterback and general public are heading to war:

"Lamar's like, that ain't got nothing to do with me. They're not in my class. Jalen is in your class. Once we get closer to it, people are going to say, 'Well, Lamar, it's not happening. This is what these guys do. You need to take it also.' And that matters if Lamar gives a damn about the people saying that, and I don't know that he does."

Lamar Jackson gets heated on social media

If Jackson isn't already at war with the general public, there have definitely been a few skirmishes. On March 28, the quarterback took to Twitter to clap back against what appeared to be a perceived wave of criticism. He didn't name who or where the noise was coming from, but he was clear in his opposition to it.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018. I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.

The quarterback missed the end of his second consecutive season in 2022, leaving the Ravens to fend for themselves in January once again. In 2021, most believed that the injury was an unfortunate turn of events and a natural result of playing a violent sport like the NFL.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play

horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me. Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me.

However, whispers made the rounds online that the quarterback could have limped his way on to the gridiron but chose not to. Either way, 2023 stands as a critical piece to the puzzle. Will the quarterback slip into a third-straight incomplete season?

