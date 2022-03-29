"That fan base needs a guy like that" - NFL analyst urges Seahawks to pursue Baker Mayfield

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson away and now lack a starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Of course, some hope that the team can save Drew Lock, whom the team acquired in the trade. However, one NFL analyst thinks the team needs to make another trade at the quarterback position.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Rachel Bonnetta pointed out a quarterback that is currently being shopped around that could be a great fit for the Seahawks: Baker Mayfield. Here's what she had to say:

“Peter Carroll, listen up. I know who you need. Baker Mayfield would look great in green. And those fans? He's a fan guy. He is a city guy. The Seattle Seahawks, that fan base needs a guy like that. He was injured last year. All right. Let's forget about last season."

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff team



He destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of it



Browns being Browns. Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff teamHe destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of itBrowns being Browns.

Of course, she is talking to the team that just traded their franchise quarterback after his first injured season and his first losing season. However, she further explained why Mayfield would make a great fit in Seattle in 2022.

"Think about the season that the Browns were in the playoffs for the first time. Baker is the one that brought them out of the mud and the muck that they have been in for a century. He can do [that] with the Seattle Seahawks as well. You know where I stand. Pete, I hope you're listening. Baker could be your guy. That would be spicy. I would be very into that.”

Seattle Seahawks 2.0 with Pete Carroll and Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Bonnetta's main point was about how Mayfield's personality mixed with Carroll's personality will positvely affect the Seattle fan base. All three are loud and proud about their love of football. The loud, confident personality of the quarterback coupled with the loud, energetic, and confident personality of the head coach could make for a uniquely frisky couple.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Every team that passes on Baker Mayfield will make a huge mistake. Now on @undisputed Every team that passes on Baker Mayfield will make a huge mistake. Now on @undisputed

Both the head coach and the quarterback have led their respective franchises out of the muck. Before Mayfield arrived in Cleveland, the team was 1-31 over the previous two seasons. Since his arrival, the team has not been more than two games short of a non-losing season. Of course, with Deshaun Watson now on site, the quarterback's record with the team is likely to be set in stone.

Meanwhile, before Carroll's arrival, the Seahawks were 9-23 over the previous two seasons. In Carroll's first season, the team made the playoffs. In Bonnetta's mind, putting together the coach and the quarterback would be like combining Mentos and Coca-Cola.

Edited by Windy Goodloe