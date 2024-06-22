NFL analyst uses Ezekiel Elliott precedent to open door to Tua Tagovailoa holdout

Ezekiel Elliott and Tua Tagovailoa don't have much in common as members of different teams, in different positions, in different conferences. However, both have been in difficult negotiations with their general managers.

Using the Cowboys running back as an example, NFL analyst Mike Florio made the case that Tagovailoa could be one of the big absences in training camp.

"[00:01:12] He wouldn't be the first guy to be around for all or most of the offseason program, attend the mandatory minicamp, and then not show up for training camp. Ezekiel Elliott did that five years ago with the Cowboys. That surprised everyone because it seemed like everything was fine. 'Oh, here comes training camp. There's no Zeke.' [00:02:01]," he said. [48.6] PFT

Every year, training camp rolls around and every year, analysts and beat reporters note the attendance of players as an indicator of their happiness with the franchise. While pre-existing injuries sometimes explain the absence, most teams enter training camp 100 percent healthy at the biggest spots.

If Tua Tagovailoa misses the first day of training camp, analysts and beat writers will immediately point to the ongoing negotiations.

Tua Tagovailoa's negotiations with Dolphins enters critical moment

The Dolphins are inching closer to being clear about their intentions for the 2024 season. If the team delays into training camp, they will send the message that they might be open to making the season a prove-it year for the quarterback.

Armed with the franchise tag, the Dolphins can force Tagovailoa to play for the team for another few seasons after 2024, if they desire.

As such, they hold all the cards. However, they risk angering their quarterback in the process, which could set up for a grueling period of time.

If an unhappy Tua Tagovailoa were to want out and wanted to be truly diabolical, thinking multiple steps ahead, he has one option. The option would be to light it up in the regular season and intentionally lose in the playoffs in an effort to convince the team to trade him.

After seeing the experience as a wild card bubble with Ryan Tannehill, the team's patience with early playoff losses might be gone.

Of course, if he lights it up in the regular season, there is a potential to convince the team back to the bargaining table during the season. Either way, performing at a high level during the season only helps his case later down the line, whether with the Dolphins or another team.

Will Tua Tagovailoa need to put together a special season to see a comfortable future with the Miami Dolphins?

