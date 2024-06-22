NFL analyst uses Ezekiel Elliott precedent to open door to Tua Tagovailoa holdout

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst uses Ezekiel Elliott precedent to open door to Tua Tagovailoa holdout

NFL analyst uses Ezekiel Elliott precedent to open door to Tua Tagovailoa holdout

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 22, 2024 15:24 GMT
NFL analyst uses Ezekiel Elliott precedent to open door to Tua Tagovailoa holdout
NFL analyst sees Ezekiel Elliott precedent applicable potentially in Tua Tagovailoa's case

Ezekiel Elliott and Tua Tagovailoa don't have much in common as members of different teams, in different positions, in different conferences. However, both have been in difficult negotiations with their general managers.

Using the Cowboys running back as an example, NFL analyst Mike Florio made the case that Tagovailoa could be one of the big absences in training camp.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
"[00:01:12] He wouldn't be the first guy to be around for all or most of the offseason program, attend the mandatory minicamp, and then not show up for training camp. Ezekiel Elliott did that five years ago with the Cowboys. That surprised everyone because it seemed like everything was fine. 'Oh, here comes training camp. There's no Zeke.' [00:02:01]," he said. [48.6] PFT

Every year, training camp rolls around and every year, analysts and beat reporters note the attendance of players as an indicator of their happiness with the franchise. While pre-existing injuries sometimes explain the absence, most teams enter training camp 100 percent healthy at the biggest spots.

If Tua Tagovailoa misses the first day of training camp, analysts and beat writers will immediately point to the ongoing negotiations.

Tua Tagovailoa's negotiations with Dolphins enters critical moment

Tua Tagovailoa at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tua Tagovailoa at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews

The Dolphins are inching closer to being clear about their intentions for the 2024 season. If the team delays into training camp, they will send the message that they might be open to making the season a prove-it year for the quarterback.

Armed with the franchise tag, the Dolphins can force Tagovailoa to play for the team for another few seasons after 2024, if they desire.

As such, they hold all the cards. However, they risk angering their quarterback in the process, which could set up for a grueling period of time.

If an unhappy Tua Tagovailoa were to want out and wanted to be truly diabolical, thinking multiple steps ahead, he has one option. The option would be to light it up in the regular season and intentionally lose in the playoffs in an effort to convince the team to trade him.

After seeing the experience as a wild card bubble with Ryan Tannehill, the team's patience with early playoff losses might be gone.

Of course, if he lights it up in the regular season, there is a potential to convince the team back to the bargaining table during the season. Either way, performing at a high level during the season only helps his case later down the line, whether with the Dolphins or another team.

Will Tua Tagovailoa need to put together a special season to see a comfortable future with the Miami Dolphins?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी