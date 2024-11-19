NFL analyst warns Cowboys fans against returning to “watch your crappy football team” as Jerry Jones’ venue hits another engineering snag 

Fans of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have repeatedly been asked to bring the house down, but the venue seemingly took their own advice. A piece of metal fell from the roof onto the field just hours before the game between the Cowboys and Texans. This incident prompted many to make jokes about AT&T Stadium and Jones, but one analyst has issued a word of caution.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio questioned what else could be unsafe about the still-young venue.

"What else is going to go wrong there and potentially injure or kill someone who's paying their money to show up and watch a game? There's an extra level of duty that you have to the public when you say, 'hey, give us your money and come show up at our place,'" he said (01:10 onwards).

"You got to protect those people. Big pieces of metal falling from the roof is not the way you protect the people who are paying to come watch your crappy football team."

While fans could have been injured or worse from the engineering failure, even Jerry Jones himself could have been in danger. As a human physically on the premises that night, he could have found himself under the sheet of metal that dropped from the roof.

As such, a full investigation appears to be the next logical step to learn about the state of the facility.

Jerry Jones' stadium under fire for sun glare problem

The Dallas Cowboys home stadium isn't new to controversy, either. Before the sheet metal incident, AT&T Stadium faced backlash for its sunlight problem. Most stadiums are angled away from the sun in a north-south alignment. AT&T Stadium, meanwhile, faces East-West, which allows for the sun to shine directly onto the gridiron in certain games.

The glare has been blamed for offensive stumbles, including a drop by CeeDee Lamb against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Seemingly in response, the stadium put up curtains to block out the sun for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix.

At this point, the static stadium has seen more attention than the now 3-7 Dallas Cowboys.

