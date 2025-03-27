NFL analyst warns Russell Wilson against getting distracted with “limelight” pursuit in New York

On Thursday, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms voiced concerns about Russell Wilson's potential media distractions in New York. Wilson signed with the New York Giants on Wednesday after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Pro Football Talk, Simms challenged Wilson's motivations.

"I mean, let's not forget, there were conversations when he wanted to leave Seattle that, hey, him and Sierra, they want to get New York. They want to get more in a city in the limelight and all that," Simms said.

And that's what I'm going to be watching with Russell Wilson, too, because I don't want to see him at every red carpet premiere here in New York City. ... Those are the things you worry about with Russell Wilson because he's been known to be that type of guy." (13:41)

Wilson steps into an intriguing quarterback situation with the Giants. The Giants have multiple signal-caller options, such as veteran Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. The Giants also possess the No. 3 draft pick, with possible options of finding a young quarterback in Shedeur Sanders.

Russell Wilson is navigating the quarterback competition

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Russell Wilson discussed expectations:

"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day," Wilson said.

After leaving the Denver Broncos, Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers in 2024. The Broncos had cut him despite owing him $39 million.

Wilson acknowledged the potential for draft competition:

"The great part about professional sports is constant change, constant movement," he said.

The Giants have a tough 2025 schedule. They will host 10 games against 2024 playoff teams, including games against the Cowboys, 49ers and Bears.

Wilson spoke of his dedication to the team's success:

"I'm committed to winning, what I can do as a quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win and do everything we can to lead," he said.

The quarterback singled out wide receiver Malik Nabers as an important motivational force. Nabers, who had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards as a rookie, is potential offensive firepower for Wilson.

