NFL analyst weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' inconsistency and dynamic with Arthur Smith after Week 2 setback

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 31-17 Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After a promising debut in Week 1, quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to get the offense going, throwing two interceptions. Rodgers finished the game with 203 passing yards on 18-of-33 throws. He was sacked three times and couldn't find his momentum against Seattle's defense.During a "FanDuel" interview on Wednesday, college football analyst Greg Cosell was asked whether Rodgers was the kind of quarterback acquisition that could help the Steelers take the next step, despite his inconsistencies."Rodgers is super intelligent," Cosell said. "He still throws the ball as well as anybody. I mean, he may be the best thrower we've ever seen, and he can still throw it. I always feel like and it was true when Peyton Manning went to Denver with Adam Gase. I think you have to find that balance between the coordinator and Aaron Rodgers. &quot;Cosell talked about how Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith haven't fully figured out how to work together yet.&quot;So where do you find that balance between what Arthur Smith wants to call because obviously he has a clear sense of how he sees the game, as a coordinator, and then giving Aaron Rodgers the freedom to kind of control the game the way he sees the game, because he sees it as well as anybody ever has. And I think that's a work in progress."Aaron Rodgers not concerned about Week 2 lossFollowing the Week 2 defeat, Aaron Rodgers downplayed any frustration with the offense's inconsistency."It's Week 2, come on now. It's Week 2. It's good for us,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;Last week, probably, there were some people who were feeling pretty good because everybody outside the building was talking about how great we were on offense and 34 points. That's the league.&quot;You can't ride the highs and ride the lows. You got to refocus every single week and be a professional. It starts with the practice and the preparation. Get a chance to reset, take a look at what we did last week, what worked, what didn't work, from the preparation standpoint, do better next week.&quot;The Pittsburgh Steelers will next face the New England Patriots in a road game on Sunday for Week 3.