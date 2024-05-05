NFL analyst weighs in on JJ McCarthy or Sam Darnold to start as Vikings' QB1

J.J. McCarthy was drafted 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, signaling that he's the future at the quarterback position after Kirk Cousins moved on. They also signed Sam Darnold as a potential bridge guy for this season, and he could be McCarthy's mentor before leaving.

As for who will start, that's anyone's guess at the moment. McCarthy has talent and potential, but he's inexperienced and young. Darnold has not been consistent in the NFL, but he's shown flashes and has a wealth of experience.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin detailed the situation in Minnesota:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Vikings moved quickly to sign Darnold, the former New York Jets prospect, after seven-year starter Kirk Cousins left in free agency. But McCarthy is the future, bringing heralded poise and play-action prowess as the No. 10 overall pick. Could he be a seamless fit in Kevin O'Connell's loaded offense? Sure."

Benjamin went on to say that McCarthy has a "long runway" at his age, but that Darnold has both a splashy arm and experience starting in the NFL. He noted that the odds are strong that McCarthy will take over at some point this season, but that they might opt for the safer route to open 2024.

Vikings want J.J. McCarthy as their future

No matter what happens with the Minnesota Vikings this season, J.J. McCarthy is their future. Being drafted 10th overall solidifies that they will be giving him the reins at some point.

J.J. McCarthy is Minnesota's future

That may not be immediately, since he's 21 and they brought in Sam Darnold as the potential starter. A vet with experience starting over a rookie can do wonders for development.

However, teams don't trade up, even just one spot, to take a quarterback they don't believe in long-term. The Vikings were rumored to try and swap with the Arizona Cardinals and pick McCarthy there, but they were able to wait and select him 10th.

That essentially means Darnold can't really make the starting role his own in the future. If he does well, the Vikings may keep him on as the vet backup to their young QB, but the future is McCarthy's, not Darnold's.