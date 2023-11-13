NFL analysts agree that it’s time for Tommy DeVito to make his own bed

Giants QB Tommy DeVito has turned heads for all the wrong reasons in his time substituting for Daniel Jones on the field. Now, he's taking heat for what he said off the field. According to Adam Schefter, DeVito still lives at home and enjoys all the trappings of a 10-year-old, including having a mother who still makes his bed while he performs in front of millions.

While discussing the quote on Good Morning Football, NFL analysts Jamie Erdahl and Shaun O'Hara called out the quarterback. Here's what Erdahl said:

"[00:03:16] I understand salary is tight if you're an undrafted free agent. It was an odd quote. ... maybe just say less. Tommy. Next time around, just say, 'I still live at home. Money's tight. I live in the tri-state area and it's tough out there.' [00:03:47]"

Shaun O'Hara echoed her sentiment and went one step further:

"[00:03:58] I think it's weird that he doesn't make his own bed. You should make your own bed. [00:03:58]"

What did Tommy DeVito say?

Tommy DeVito (left) at New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

The quarterback appeared to be proud of his current living situation, flexing all of the chores he doesn't have to do in addition to working as an NFL quarterback. Here's how he put it, per an X post by Schefter:

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handed to me."

The quotes have been almost universally condemned by analysts, pundits and fans around the league. It especially has been the case as the conversation turns to the quarterback's production and his team's win percentage in his tenure.

In three games, the quarterback has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions. In his first action, he completed 28.6% of his throws for -1 yards. In his second game, he threw for one touchdown and two interceptions in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Tommy DeVito's third game, he completed 51.9% of his throws for 86 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 49-17 loss to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, the conversation surrounding the team is whether it will get the No. 1 overall pick in its first season following Daniel Jones' expensive new deal.

Put simply, the deal made with Jones has signed up the Giants for more of the quarterback every season through 2026. If the Giants decide to use him as an expensive bridge quarterback in 2024 and they decide to draft a top rookie, Tommy DeVito could be the odd man out as the third-string quarterback.

At that point, the quarterback from the New York Giants' backyard may have no choice but to move out in pursuit of another team or practice squad opportunity.

