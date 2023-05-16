Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are getting lumped in with the 2020 Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of best teams in the league in 2023. However, two NFL analysts have claimed that the early part of the season will disappoint some and put others in a panic.

Here's how former quarterback Tim Hasselbeck put it on Get Up on Monday:

"Everyone will collectively be in a full blown panic... I do think with again, just going back to how good that defense is going to be... Could they struggle a bit at the beginning of the year? Sure... It does not have to be perfect for Aaron. People will panic, but that doesn't mean they can't be the last man standing."

Will Aaron Rodgers win 10 games in 2023?

NFL insider Jeff Darlington agreed, recalling just how rough the Buccaneers fared early on in 2020:

"I think revisionist history is so interesting when it comes to the Tom Brady situation, when he won the Super Bowl in Tampa. I don't think enough people remember how bad it was in Tampa... Remember Tom Brady asking what down it was? This is very clearly a scenario where they were able halfway through to pivot and get themselves back on track."

Analysts prepare for deja vu performance from Aaron Rodgers

Essentially, what both analysts predicted was a slightly different but overall similar performance from Aaron Rodgers' team in 2022. Last season, although the team did start 3-1, they were 4-8 and in deep trouble, and well past the midway point of the year.

However, like the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they righted the ship just in time to salvage a watchable conclusion to the season. Of course, while the Buccaneers ultimately hit a much higher ceiling than the 2022 Green Bay Packers, a few of the story beats lined up.

Kevin Cole @KevinCole___



Jets lead the index

unexpectedpoints.substack.com/p/post-draft-o… Updated the @Unexpected_Pts Offseason Improvement Index with snap share and efficiency projections for the actual 2023 rookie selections (and Aaron Rodgers)Jets lead the index Updated the @Unexpected_Pts Offseason Improvement Index with snap share and efficiency projections for the actual 2023 rookie selections (and Aaron Rodgers)Jets lead the indexunexpectedpoints.substack.com/p/post-draft-o… https://t.co/mrLsxqblAC

That said, most agree that Rodgers is hoping to start strong and finish strong this season with little on-field drama. Will Jets fans get to coast through opponents to victory in 2023?

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Jets Fans DON’T PANIC if your team gets off to a slow start. Aaron Rodgers can lead you out of the Darkness. Jets Fans DON’T PANIC if your team gets off to a slow start. Aaron Rodgers can lead you out of the Darkness. https://t.co/MNjphdBO6C

