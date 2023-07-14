Some would argue that Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes both won the wide receiver's trade away from the Chiefs. Hill had a career year while Mahomes won the Super Bowl. However, as their second year apart approaches, some are placing Hill's Dolphins above Mahomes' Chiefs.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Freddie Coleman vehemently shot that opinion down, saying:

"I'll take Buffalo over them. I'll take Kansas City over them. [The Bengals] made the AFC championship the last couple of years because of that guy named Joe Burrow who [will have] more availability than Tua Tagovailoa. I'll take those three over Miami. That's not just a 'no'... that's a 'hell no,' they're not going to be the most explosive team in the NFL."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking in the same segment, NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum also appeared to indicate that he wasn't taking Hill's Dolphins over everyone else, including Patrick Mahomes. He said:

"We haven't even talked about Aaron Rodgers, but to me the biggest vulnerability for Tua and the Dolphins is going to be the right tackle position, how well Austin Jackson plays and how durable he is."

Fans brace for Tua Tagovailoa's health to determine Tyreek Hill's fate in 2023

Tua Tagovailoa at Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins

Over the last few months, those backing the Dolphins have almost ubiquitously done so with the caveat that they needed to see the team's quarterback healthy. However, to keep a quarterback clean, one needs a healthy offensive line. As touched on by Mike Tannenbaum, an injured right tackle could spell trouble for Tagovailoa and the offense.

Remember, considering the Dolphins quarterback is left-handed, his blind side is on his right. Meaning that the right tackle has added importance over the left tackle. It might explain some of the team's ability to take defenses out of their comfort zone during the Tagovailoa era, but with the quarterback's availability guarantee in a spotty place after 2022, analysts and fans are worried.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Brett Veach "Andy Reid understood the Tyreek Hill trade but he didn't love it.. after the Christian Kirk deal & Davante Adams trade the WR market went into another world"Brett Veach #PMSLive

Last year, following the injury of the Dolphins quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater took over. However, he succumbed to injury quickly as well, leaving the team in the hands of Skylar Thompson. This year, with Mike White waiting in the wings, many hope the durability problem has been solved for 2023, at least concerning the backup quarterback.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



dives into the Tyreek Hill trade "I knew what Chris Grier and Brett Veach were both looking for and I was able to encourage both sides to find a compromise" @DrewJRosenhaus dives into the Tyreek Hill trade #PMSLive

Will the Dolphins find a new way to repeat what would be their third straight nine-win season or will fans get something new, for better or worse?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault