"He still doesn’t know how to play RB" - NFL coach slams Saquon Barkley for lack of fundamental skills 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is entering the most important year of his NFL career. The former top-five pick out of Penn State will have to prove to the Giants that he still has the productivity he had in his first two seasons if he wants another contract with the team.

Barkley has struggled with multiple injuries throughout the last two years, which has resulted in less productivity.

An unnamed coach questioned Barkley's skill set and pointed out how he's regressed in the last two seasons.

The coach said, as per Total Pro Sports:

“Barkley was No. 1 on this list two years ago, but his decline has been precipitous. Injuries have cost him 22 games over four seasons, but that’s hardly the only issue with his game. In 2021, he produced just 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 162 carries."

The coach added that Barkley doesn't know how to play running back:

“I’m down on him—he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough. He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

espn.com/nfl/insider/in… Voters were not kind to Saquon Barkley, who fell from 2020's No. 1 back to honorable mention. Coaches say he still tries to bounce outside for home runs too often and struggled mightily in protections. Voters were not kind to Saquon Barkley, who fell from 2020's No. 1 back to honorable mention. Coaches say he still tries to bounce outside for home runs too often and struggled mightily in protections. espn.com/nfl/insider/in…

Saquon Barkley has had two down years in a row after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

The Giants selected Barkley second overall in the 2018 draft. They thought highly of him as running backs are rarely in the first round of the NFL Draft these days, let alone a top-five pick.

In his four-year career, Barkley has rushed for 2,927 yards and 19 touchdowns while recording 190 receptions for 1,482 yards and eight touchdowns.

Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and had one of the best rookie running back seasons of all time.

He recorded 1,307 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 91 receptions, 721 yards, and four receiving touchdowns—all career-highs.

In his second season, he missed three games but still had a good season. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards (registering 1,003 yards), six rushing touchdowns, 438 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

In the last two seasons combined, he's played 15 games, scored just four touchdowns, and averaged less than four yards a carry.

If Barkley has another season like the last two, the Giants could move on from him next season.

