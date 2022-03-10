NFL Trade Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky set to rival Daniel Jones for Giants starting role

As we enter free agency next week, many free agents will find new homes and have a hot market, including free agent Mitchell Trubisky. Eight players were franchise tagged last week, which will make the market more desirable for certain players. There have been a few quarterback trades these previous few days, and there could be more to come.

The quarterback market isn’t too hot and only features a few decent quarterbacks that will have a chance at competing for a starting job. One of, if not the, hottest free agents on the market is former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky highlights a quarterback free-agent class that includes Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and many other mid-tier quarterbacks.

According to Yahoo NFL Senior Reporter Charles Robinson, there is a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky will end up with the New York Giants and will compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

"Quick note on a QB not named Wilson or Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job."

The Giants are still unsure whether Jones is the long-term answer. In his three seasons in the NFL, Jones has gone 12-25 as a starter, throwing for 45 touchdowns to 29 interceptions with 36 career fumbles, 20 of them lost. Turnovers have been a problem for Jones. In his three seasons, he’s combined for 49 turnovers, which is an average of 16 turnovers a season, or one per game.

New York is in a tricky spot. They own the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks in this year’s draft. If they don’t land Trubisky or another quarterback in free agency, they could potentially draft one and compete with Jones.

Mitchell Trubisky could get paid big this off-season

Trubisky is gaining more interest this off-season than most would expect. There are rumors he could get paid like a starting quarterback this season, and aside from the Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers have a lot of interest in signing him.

It doesn’t make sense why a team would view or pay him as a starting quarterback as he was a backup last season to Josh Allen in Buffalo and never took any meaningful snaps. At the same time, when you’re a quarterback-needy team, you may have to overpay for an essential position of need, and that may be the lucky case for Trubisky this off-season.

