NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes plans clear about league's international expansion

The NFL's international expansion plan is beginning to take form as Commissioner Roger Goodell detailed his vision for building strong ties in overseas markets.

Goodell - the NFL commissioner since 2006 - has been a key force behind the league's growing international presence.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN - live from the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday - Roger Goodell answered questions regarding the league's global schedule. That includes seven games in five countries this season.

"We're not looking to be a circus when we go in. We want to be there. We want to put roots in there," said Roger Goodell. "We're really looking to build this over the long term. I do believe we can get to 16 games, and I think maybe in 16 different markets."

The NFL's overseas odyssey began in 2007 with the New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. The league has hosted five games abroad each season, but 2025 will see a rise to seven games.

Roger Goodell wants the NFL to become a worldwide phenomenon

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the Super Bowl LIX. (Credits: Getty)

Roger Goodell's vision extends far beyond the current slate of international venues:

"We're doing in the UK right now, Germany is a strong market too. We had a great experience in Brazil last year. We're looking forward to going back there," Roger Goodell listed. "We'll be back in Mexico as soon as the stadium is done. They're redoing it for the World Cup. And I think we'll get to Asia pretty soon. So, I think we can get—I think we can be worldwide with our games."

The NFL commissioner emphasized the importance of establishing year-round engagement in these international markets:

"We want to start getting kids playing flag or tackle football. Want to have engagement all year round. We need media coverage year round. We need our sponsors and partners activating throughout the year," he explained.

By focusing on grassroots development, media partnerships, and sponsor activation, the league aims to foster sustainable interest that extends beyond game day.

For the 2025 season, NFL games will be hosted in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland and England. Dates and times for this year's International Games will be announced when the NFL releases its complete schedule on May 14.

