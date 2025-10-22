  • home icon
  NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes firm stand on Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl 2026 despite backlash from fans

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes firm stand on Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl 2026 despite backlash from fans

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 22, 2025 21:04 GMT
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes firm stand on Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl 2026 despite backlash from fans (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a strong statement regarding Bad Bunny's appointment as the headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The Puerto Rican rapper is one of the most popular artists in the world, but also a polarizing figure for many Americans.

Amid all the criticism about the decision, Goodell decided to speak up and defend the league's call, showing full support for Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, adding that they took the process to make the decision very seriously.

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Goodell said:

Roger Goodell on Bad Bunny: “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve.” Says the decision was “carefully thought through” and “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime show headliner, many said they would boycott the show and even the game altogether. Some asked for different artists, more specifically English-speaking ones, and organizations came up with alternatives for fans.

Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, announced it would offer a different show to go against the Bad Bunny performance at Levi's Stadium next February 8.

Bad Bunny sends clear message to people criticizing his halftime show

The artist didn't mince words when addressing the criticism he's faced over his participation in the upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show. The global star joined Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago to deliver a speech against his critics.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody’s happy about it ... Even Fox News!” he said before turning to Spanish.
“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”
He switched to English again and sent another daring message to those rooting against him.

"And, if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

It remains to be seen if Roger Goodell's words put an end to all the back-and-forth.

Edited by Orlando Silva
