"NFL despises Jesus Christ": Jason Whitlock rips Roger Goodell for trying to promote "transgenderism," urges protest against Bad Bunny Super Bowl show

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 30, 2025 14:28 GMT
Jason Whitlock rips Roger Goodell for trying to promote &quot;transgenderism,&quot; urges protest against Bad Bunny Super Bowl show
Jason Whitlock rips Roger Goodell for trying to promote "transgenderism," urges protest against Bad Bunny Super Bowl show (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Former sports columnist Jason Whitlock strongly criticized the NFL after it announced Bad Bunny as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

He accused NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of pushing an agenda against Christian values. He said the decision shows that the league is siding with cultural movements that go against faith and tradition.

The NFL made the announcement on Monday, and Whitlock responded that same evening, calling it a clear message for conservative fans.

“The National Football League despises Jesus, Christ and Christianity and Christian values," Whitlock said, via "Fearless."
"It is a tool to promote demonic worship, demonic energy, gayness, transgenderism, anything that defiles Jesus Christ, the National Football League is interested in promoting people. Need to ask Roger Goodell, how far is this going to go? Will Satan personally receive an invitation to perform at halftime next year?"

Whitlock also called on churches and Christian groups to boycott the game.

“We can make the NFL reverse course on this decision and or pay a price for this decision," Whitlock said.
"There's no way in heck I'm watching this Super Bowl not with this Bad Bunny gay grooming halftime show. I'm asking those of you that are in the Church and have influence over the Church, we should be holding a Sunday night worship service in protest to this Super Bowl."
Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The show is produced by Jay Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music.

The rapper won’t be paid for the performance, but the exposure could bring in millions through streaming, merch and brand deals.

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift was reportedly in talks to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show before Bad Bunny was roped in

Taylor Swift was heavily rumored to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She was reportedly in talks with the NFL, but things fell through over creative control and rights to the performance footage.

Bruno Mars, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have shown strong support for Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance.

Each of them has headlined the big stage before. They're now cheering for the rapper as he's set to become the first solo Spanish-language artist to lead the performance.

