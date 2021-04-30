NFL Draft 2021: With the 23rd overall pick, the Minnesota Vikings select Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech

The Minnesota Vikings shored up their offensive line by selecting Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick in the NFL draft.

The 21-year-old, 322-pound offensive tackle impressed pro scouts with his play in 2020. Many NFL insiders believe Darrisaw was the best left tackle in college football last season.

The Vikings obviously agree and will be hoping the athletically gifted left tackle prospect will repay their faith in him. You can guarantee their QB Kirk Cousins is sure to be happy.

How will Christian Darrisaw help the Vikings in his rookie year?

Minnesota starting quarterback Kirk Cousins is not the most mobile play-caller in the NFL. So it makes sense for the Vikings to get him some help on the offensive line.

Darrisaw is a naturally gifted player who should be able to make an immediate impact in his debut season. He is skilled in both the passing and run games, which is a perfect fit for the Vikings' offense.

Dalvin Cook will be looking forward to exploiting the running lanes that Darrisaw creates with his blocking in the upcoming season.

Predictions for his first year with the Vikings

While having all the physical abilities to be a starter in the NFL, Darrisaw will have to work on certain parts of his game. For example, in college, he was not good at finishing his blocks and could be lazy at times late in games.

However, with a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins, he should be able to learn quickly on the job. The Vikings are depending on it.

Darrisaw will be tested by fearsome pash rushers such as the Packers' Pro Bowl defensive end Zadarius Smith. If that doesn't teach him how to focus in-game then nothing will.

I predict a solid rookie season for Christian Darrisaw with plenty of tough lessons learned along the way.